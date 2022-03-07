Everything to know about Kanye West’s potential new girlfriend, Chaney Jones

Five things to know about Chaney Jones, the woman currently linked to Kanye West. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssssInstagram

It seems as though Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, was quick to move on from ex-girlfriend Julia Fox.

The rapper has recently been spotted with a Kim Kardashian look-alike named Chaney Jones.

Read on to find out five key things to know about the new woman in Ye’s life.

Chaney Jones works in counseling

Jones is the chief operating officer of First State Behavioral Health. It is a counseling service with locations in Camden, Delaware, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Her father, Avon Jones, is the chief executive officer of the company.

Jones’ biography on the First Behavioral Health website states: “I am currently working on my masters in counseling at Wilmington University. I studied elementary education at the University of Delaware. I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone. Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you.”

Chaney Jones has a degree in elementary education

Jones graduated from the University of Delaware in 2020 with a major in elementary education and a minor in human development and family studies.

She was reportedly on the dean’s list for three years.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to The Sun, records list Jones as a member of Future Educators of America, Future Career, Community Leaders of America, and a Special Olympics volunteer.

Chaney Jones has a large social media following

Jones has over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Even before she was pictured with Ye, she had a substantial following and was into influencing and modeling.

Jones has previously modeled for brands like KY Boutique and GSUWOO.

She also has several well-known fans, as both DJ Khaled and Diddy are followers of her account.

Chaney Jones has been spending time with Ye

Ye and Jones have been spotted around LA and Miami in recent weeks, following Ye’s split from Julia Fox.

The two were spotted at Nobu and DONDA 2 listening parties.

According to TMZ, sources say the two aren’t together yet, and “it’s all for fun” right now.

The sources also mentioned that Ye is “attracted to Chaney” due to “her similarities to Kim.” Some say Jones is a Kardashian look-alike, given the fact that they both have long black hair and curvy figures. Some even say Jones dresses like the reality TV star.

Chaney Jones admitted to having a Brazilian butt lift

Jones recently took to her Instagram stories to express that she didn’t have surgery on her face to look like Kardashian, but that she did have a Brazilian butt lift.

Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss /Instagram Story

Even so, she claims to have been “thick” even before surgery.