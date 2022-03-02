Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones calls Kanye West ‘My love’ as Ye shares photo of them together

Kanye West and Chaney Jones recently showed love for one another on social media. Pic credit: Saturday Night Live/YouTube & @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

While sources say they’re not officially a couple, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian look-alike, Chaney Jones seem to be getting cozy with one another.

On Tuesday, West, currently known as Ye, shared an Instagram account’s paparazzi photo featuring him walking with Jones during a recent outing. The IG post included a caption saying, “Ye and his new boo are going strong.”

However, Ye had a simple caption for the photo repost, while Jones’ comment has her dubbing Ye as “My love,” leaving fans to wonder if these two are becoming a couple or going for publicity.

Chaney Jones calls Kanye West ‘My love’ on IG post

This Monday brought a Chaney Jones nude selfie series on Instagram. The model who many call a Kim Kardashian look-alike appeared in a photo she shared featuring Kanye West. Tuesday brought what could be more confirmation that the two are closer to becoming “official.”

Ye has been sharing all sorts of things on his Instagram in the past month or so, including posts aiming at his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson. More recently, Ye seems to be spreading the love on his IG, though.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared a screenshot of @theshaderoom’s Instagram post in which they show Ye walking with Chaney Jones in a paparazzi photo.

“It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong. They were spotted doing some shopping in Miami yesterday. What are we calling them roomies? #YeNey ?” @theshaderoom’s original post said.

Ye captioned the post with a black heart emoji, seeming to show his love for the 24-year-old model who reportedly met him by sliding into his DMs.

Jones left a comment for Ye calling him “My love” along with a black heart emoji as well. That gained her over 1,400 Likes and many comments.

Fans react to Chaney Jones’ comment on Ye’s Instagram

With Jones calling Ye “My love,” it had all sorts of comments coming her way on the Instagram post, including some who congratulated her, some criticizing the relationship, and others offering friendly advice.

“Don’t pull a Julia Fox,” one commenter told Jones, referring to Ye’s previous girlfriend of fewer than two months.

“Relax he will be begging for Kim in a few days,” another commenter suggested, as Ye’s made it evident in previous IG posts he wanted to get back with his estranged wife.

Another individual said that Ye and Jones’ relationship appears to be a “publicity stunt” and even suggested the model may be on Ye’s payroll.

Yet another person asked Chaney Jones why Ye doesn’t seem to want to divorce Kim Kardashian if they’re supposedly together.

Sources suggested Ye and Jones aren’t officially together

Ye’s photo share on Tuesday is a curious one, as the past several months have seen him continuing to profess his love for his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper even sent Kim K a pickup truck with a bed full of roses on Valentine’s Day.

He’s reportedly made the divorce proceedings difficult for her, as TMZ indicated the latest strategy is to make his now-deleted Instagram posts about Kim, their kids, and Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson inadmissible in court.

Days ago, sources said that Kanye West and Chaney Jones are not officially together, and it’s just fun for Ye, who doesn’t want any commitments right now. However, the two have been hanging out quite often, including Jones attending Ye’s Miami Donda 2 listening party and the two hitting Miami together for some shopping.

On Monday, Jones shared a selfie from one of their recent outings on her official Instagram Story.

At the very least, it appears Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones is a pleasant distraction for Ye, who a source said is attracted to the model due to her similarity in appearance to his estranged wife. However, one must wonder if Ye is doing any of this for attention from his wife and fans.