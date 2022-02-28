Kim Kardashian serving ‘magic’ in black leather bandeau top with matching pants and jacket

Kim Kardashian looks hot in a black leather outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian is all about fashion, and this time, it’s all about black leather.

She is serving up “magic” looks in her latest Instagram post, which has garnered over a million likes in just a few hours.

The reality TV star is always incredibly fashionable, and this look is right on par with what followers and fans expect from her.

Kim Kardashian and her ‘magic’ black bandeau top with matching pants and jacket

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared three slides of herself donning a black leather bandeau top with matching pants and a jacket that pulled the outfit together.

She included shades and black leather gloves to top it all off, and it was just what fans expect from the beautiful reality TV star.

Kim wrote, “just like magic 💫”

She showed off her fit body with this look, proving that she is still very much dedicated to keeping herself in shape despite everything going on around her.

A quick glance at the comment section shows the praise Kim Kardashian is receiving for this look.

What is going on with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?

Most of the headlines Kim Kardashian is making these days focus on her relationship with her estranged husband, Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce in February 2021, and it has yet to be granted. Kim has moved on with Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson, and yet, Kanye continues to focus all of his attention on her and making headlines while trying to win her back.

One of the most recent grand gestures was Kanye sending a truckload of roses to Kim for Valentine’s Day, and he publicly shared the gesture on social media. For her part, Kim remains silent on the antics and activities of her estranged husband.

She wants to be declared single, as she has already moved on with her life. Kim isn’t flaunting her romance with Pete, but Kanye was showing off his time with Julia Fox. The couple split ahead of Valentine’s Day, though, which is likely why the grand gesture for Kim happened.

Despite all of the chaos, Kim Kardashian has managed to show off several hot looks on social media, including a black bikini that showed off her physique. She doesn’t seem overly bothered by the drama and continues to serve up looks like this “magic” bandeau ensemble.