Kanye West and Chaney Jones spotted at Lakers game after Kim Kardashian went IG official with Pete Davidson

Kanye West and his new girlfriend Chaney Jones arrive at the Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Backgrid

Kanye West and his recent romantic interest, Chaney Jones, stepped out for the Lakers game on Friday night, where they got to enjoy an impressive performance from one of basketball’s GOATs.

With Los Angeles still doing their best to stay within reach of the postseason, LeBron James stepped up and put on a show, going off for 50 points at Crypto.com Arena.

Kanye and Chaney’s night out to enjoy LeBron and the Lakers arrived soon after Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, debuted her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, on Instagram.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones spotted at Lakers game

Since early February, Kanye West has been seen with Chaney Jones, who many have suggested is a Kim Kardashian lookalike. Their appearances included Jones going with Ye to his Los Angeles listening party and then backstage for his Donda 2 listening event in Miami.

While Jones wasn’t with Ye to see last month’s Super Bowl alongside Antonio Brown, she got to check out another professional sports event with the rapper on Friday night.

Photographers caught images of the couple making their way to the Lakers game at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, where LeBron and company hosted the Washington Wizards.

Kanye West and girlfriend Chaney Jones arrive at the Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Pic credit: Backgrid

Another photo features a side view of Kanye walking from the parking garage area with his new girlfriend.

Both wore mainly dark clothing, with West donning a black hooded jacket, grey jeans, and black boots. He kept his face completely hidden with a full-face black mask on the way into the game.

Jones wore a tight short-sleeved Cannondale biking top zipped halfway up with black leather pants, boots, and a dark pair of shades covering her eyes.

Chaney Jones walks with Kanye West to Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena. Pic credit: Backgrid

Instagram account @theshaderoom shared video footage taken during the game. Ye and Jones are making their way to their seats in the first part of the video as several fans yell out, “Kanye!”

In another part of the video clip, they’re seated, and Ye’s all smiles as he talks with Jones about something.

As mentioned, Ye and Jones got to see a special performance as Lakers superstar LeBron James finished the game with 50 points, helping his team defeat the Wizards, 122-109. That ended the Lakers’ recent losing streak too.

Also attending the game was rapper YG who appeared in a courtside photo with Kanye West on the @lakersscene’s Instagram.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson went IG official earlier in the day

Ahead of Kanye West making his public appearance with Chaney Jones, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian shared a photo series on Instagram featuring her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Davidson appears in a few photos but doesn’t fully reveal his face. There’s also no Instagram tag for Pete since he quit Instagram earlier this year.

However, her second image has Pete resting on her lap, looking up at her as they appear ready to kiss. The fourth photo shows a smiling Davidson with his face half in the picture as he wears black shades. Kim is making a kiss face towards the right side of the black and white photo.

Davidson has been dating Kardashian since last November, following Kim’s appearance as host of Saturday Night Live. During the show, Kim appeared in an Aladdin parody with Davidson, where they shared a kiss.

They began dating eight months after Kim K filed for divorce from Kanye West. During the past several months, Ye targeted Davidson on Instagram many times and in a few of his songs, including the infamous track Eazy with The Game.

The rapper released a controversial video for the song featuring an animated version of himself kidnapping a claymation Pete Davidson and burying him alive up to his neck.

Sources said Davidson was “almost flattered” by Ye putting a version of him in the music video and found it “hysterical.” Meanwhile, another source claimed Kim was “furious” over the video and its violent suggestions.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian finally became legally single, allowing her to drop the West from her name on social media and elsewhere.