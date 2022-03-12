Kim Kardashian makes Pete Davidson romance official after big win in divorce battle with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is Instagram official with Pete Davidson. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian debuted Pete Davidson on her Instagram account, making the couple Instagram official.

Rumors of a romance between the two started after Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live last fall, and it looks like things might be moving toward the serious side with Pete being featured on her social media.

After a judge declared Kim Kardashian “legally single” regarding her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, she decided it was time to show off her new relationship.

Kim Kardashian slides Pete Davidson into her Instagram post

Earlier today, Kim Kardashian shared several photos in an Instagram post, and two of them contained Pete Davidson. He wasn’t part of the cover photo, but he was quickly noticed by followers who scrolled through her post.

She captioned her post, “Whose car are we gonna take?!”

The post has amassed over 2.7 million likes and nearly 40,000 comments.

Khloe Kardashian stopped by to show her sister love, saying, “I love this”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Steph Shepherd wrote, “❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

And Sarah Howard chimed in with, “This is the post I’ve been waiting for 🔥🔥🔥”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian still battling Kanye West in divorce court

Things aren’t entirely over between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just yet. Their divorce is not final despite Kim being legally single.

In February 2021, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West. She has kept things mostly private while he talks about her, Pete Davidson, and their situation in the media. He also makes grand gestures, including sending a truckload of roses to her home for Valentine’s Day.

Kanye has made some disturbing comments about Pete, and his latest music video appeared to show the rapper burying a Pete look-a-like. It isn’t an ideal situation, and Kim is reportedly worried that Kanye’s antics could push Pete away.

The former couple shares four children, which means they will be in each other’s lives for the foreseeable future, but their marriage is no longer viable. Kim revealed they exhausted all avenues of possible reconciliation, and she’s ready to move on.

It appears things are good between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson right now. They’ve been seen with each other for around five months, and his appearance on her Instagram account makes things even more special.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are Instagram official, and her followers are here for it.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.