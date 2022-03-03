Kim Kardashian beat Kanye West in court and can legally call herself a single woman 

Kim Kardashian won a court case to call herself legally single. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Image Press Agency

Kim Kardashian West is now Kim Kardashian again.

The KKW Beauty CEO won in a court case this week after a judge ruled that Kim and Kanye are legally single in a hearing that Kim attended virtually.

The SKIMS founder has moved on from her relationship with Kanye West but needed the courts to make it official. She filed for divorce from Kanye West just over a year ago.

The reality star has had a busy week as she also spent a few days in Milan, where she served looks at Milan Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian is officially single thanks to a court ruling

A California judge declared Kim Kardashian and Kanye West legally single on Wednesday. The ruling is presumably a relief for Kim. In December, she filed paperwork that said, “I very much desire to be divorced.” She also alleged Kanye was causing “emotional distress.”

Lawyer Laura Wasser represented Kim in the court, while Kim appeared through a video call. Kanye West, who just dropped his fourth divorce attorney, was not present. The judge asked Kim standard questions, including, “Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?” Kim responded, “No.”

The decision means Kim and Kanye’s divorce is now being split into two parts. Their marriage officially ending was the first part, but discussions around the custody of their kids and how they divide their assets will come later.

Last month Kanye had argued against Kim being allowed to become legally single before their entire divorce was concluded, saying there was “a risk of adverse consequences.”

As for the two former lovers, they have both moved on, for now. Kim’s Instagram still said Kim Kardashian West at the time of writing, but not for long.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kanye is now dating Kim Kardashian-lookalike Chaney Jones, two weeks after splitting up from Julia Fox. Chaney even called Kanye “My Love” on Instagram this week.

Kim is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The two met during Kim’s hosting stint in October and were spotted holding hands later in the month.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s tumultuous relationship timeline

Kim and Kanye have a long history — the two were reportedly friends for ten years before getting romantic.

The pair began dating when Kim was still married to NBA star Kris Humphries. She had a lengthy legal battle with the Minnesota native, who wanted an annulment after the 72-day marriage.

Kanye, Baby North and The Proposal

Kim’s divorce from Kris was complete in 2013, and the same year Kim had her first child with Kanye, North West. Kanye proposed to Kim in a lavish ceremony in Northern California. The couple married in May 2014 in Florence, Italy. They went on to have three more children, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago.

After allegations of rocky relations, The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021.

In the past, Kim expressed her dedication to co-parenting with Kanye. She said, “I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family.”

The two have had a bumpy year, with Kanye engaging in social media rants against Pete Davidson.

Today, the Donda 2 rapper dropped a new video on Instagram that featured himself kidnapping and burying “Skete,” Ye’s nickname for Pete.

Kim Kardashian is now cleared to get married for a fourth time if she wants.