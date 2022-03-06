Kim Kardashian is ‘furious’ after Kanye West released Eazy video where he buries animated Pete Davidson alive

Kim Kardashian West at WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian isn’t happy with the way Kanye West is taking aim at her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in his Eazy music video, which depicts the rapper kidnapping Davidson and burying him alive up to his head.

While West has pulled the video from his Instagram page, like many other posts, a source indicates that Kim K is “furious” over the video and wants to shield her kids from the violent suggestions.

The report arrives as another source said Davidson is “almost flattered” by the cartoonish video featuring him being kidnapped and buried by Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian is ‘furious’ about Kanye’s Eazy video

Kanye West and The Game’s Eazy music video arrived last week, featuring strong visuals that spotlight Kanye’s apparent dislike of Kim K’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the entirely black and white video, a claymation version of Kanye West is dressed entirely in black, including a full face mask. There’s also a claymation version of Pete Davidson in the video, who gets kidnapped by West’s character, tied up, and dragged on an ATV to a deserted area.

The animated West then buries claymation Davidson alive up to his neck before planting roses around his head. There’s no death depicted in the video, although a message at the end hints at it.

“Everyone lived happily ever after…Except Skete You Know Who,” text on the screen says with Skete crossed out.

So what’s Kim Kardashian think about Kanye’s latest artistic decision? A source told People that the 41-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is “furious” about it.

“She thinks it’s way too violent and is upset,” the source said. “She’s really upset with Kanye that he’d do this. She’s completely over all of this and she wants it to stop.”

Kim’s main priority is protecting her kids

Last February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after issues with their marriage and Ye’s mental health became public. The couple shares four children: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.

Over the past several months, Kanye started making it known he wanted to get back with Kim and be a family. He also publicly criticized her for allowing North to go on TikTok at such a young age, suggesting he wasn’t involved in the parental decision.

People’s source said that Kim “doesn’t understand how Kanye can get upset about North being on TikTok yet he can put out these kinds of videos. It makes no sense to her.”

“Kim’s No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye and that’s very difficult when there are children involved. She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it’s inappropriate and wrong,” the source said.

While People’s source said Kim is “furious,” it seems her boyfriend Pete Davidson is seeing the humor in it and not letting it get to him. According to another report, a different source said Davidson is “almost flattered” by Ye’s music video, and it’s actually been helping Pete and Kim grow closer as a couple.

Kim recently received a judge’s ruling to be declared legally single, a win for the SKIMS founder, as she looks to move on in her life. That includes her relationship with Pete Davidson, which rumors suggest started in October of last year.

Davidson, a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live since 2014, was absent from this past weekend’s show, making it his second-straight absence. However, recent reports indicated the reason he’s missed SNL is that he’s been filming a new movie called The Home.