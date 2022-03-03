Kanye West buries Pete Davidson alive in animated music video, Chaney Jones calls it ‘insane’

Kanye West has made Pete Davidson a big part of his focus in the new music video for Eazy. Pic credit: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Kanye West’s new music video is taking his beef with Pete Davidson to another level, as it depicts the rapper kidnapping and burying Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend alive.

West, who goes by the name Ye, already fired a shot at Davidson in his verse for the song Eazy featuring The Game, and now the music video shows him sending another scary message.

The new video arrived on Wednesday, just over a week after Ye held his Donda 2 listening party, which featured references to Davidson and Kim in various songs that were played and performed.

Kanye West kidnaps and buries Pete Davidson in music video

Kanye West teamed up with hip-hop star The Game to record the song Eazy several months ago, with the single released in mid-January. It features the now infamous line from Ye as he namedrops Pete Davidson.

“God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Ye raps in his verse on the song, which quickly made headlines due to his issues with the Saturday Night Live star.

On Wednesday, the music video for the song arrived, with Ye sharing it with his 15 million followers on Instagram.

The video features claymation along with some live action. In part of the black and white video, The Game delivers his verse while sitting on a wooden coffin.

Claymation versions of the late Eazy E and Nipsey Hussle appear, as well as Ye, who is seen with a full face mask on and holding a severed head.

In part of the video, the claymation Ye puts a bag over a character’s head that resembles Pete Davidson. Ye’s character ties up the Davidson character, then drives him off on a 4-wheeler to an abandoned location where he buries him up to his neck, still alive.

From there, Ye plants rose seeds around the claymation Davidson’s head, which eventually become roses. Ye then picks some of the roses and puts them into a pickup truck as the still-alive Davidson watches it all. It’s believed this references Ye sending a pickup truck bed of roses to estranged wife Kim Kardashian for Valentine’s Day.

“EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER, EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO. JK, HE’S FINE,” words on the screen read at the end of the video, with “SKETE” scratched out.

Chaney Jones, The Game react to Eazy music video

As of this report, the new music video for Eazy has pulled in over 265,000 Likes and 7,000 Comments. Among them, Kanye West’s latest “muse,” Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones called the video “insaneeeee” with fire emojis.



Ye’s co-star in the song and video dropped a comment referring to the music video with the hashtag “Numinati.”



As of this report, Pete Davidson hasn’t reacted to the music video, and it’s unknown if he will. Davidson got a kick out of Ye’s lyrical reference to him in the song this past January, according to an insider.

“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” the insider told Page Six. “Not just that — he thinks the whole [drama involving him, Ye, and Kim K] is hilarious. He loves it.”

Since this past October, Davidson has been dating Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. For months, the rapper has been proclaiming his continued love for Kim and his kids, wanting to get his family back together.

Ye’s previous Instagram posts made Davidson a target since he’s dating Kim, but those posts have all been deleted, along with other posts Ye shared regarding Kim and his kids.

Since last month, West has been out and about more with model Chaney Jones, who many believe is a Kim Kardashian clone.

Previously, the rapper dated Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox. They were together for less than two months, with their breakup also announced in February.

Earlier on Wednesday, TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian was officially declared single by a judge’s ruling.

It’s unclear if the song Eazy will appear on Donda 2 and The Game’s upcoming album Drillmatic. Ye included it amongst tracks shown on a notebook page he shared online (below). He also released it with other Donda 2 tracks, some of which were unfinished, for his Stem Player device.

The song was part of the tracklist during Ye’s extravagant Donda 2 listening party in Miami over a week ago, with The Game showing up as one of several surprise guests during the event.