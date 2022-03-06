Chaney Jones shows off her curves in a brown thong bikini after admitting to Brazilian butt lift

Chaney Jones has been linked with Kanye West since early February. Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram

Chaney Jones has been giving more details about herself in the past few days as she continues to make headlines with rapper Kanye West.

Many people consider her a Kim Kardashian lookalike, as she has a similar appearance to West’s estranged wife, who was recently declared legally single.

Jones showed off her curvy body in several social media photos after previously saying she was answering “everyone’s question” as she admitted to having a Brazilian butt lift.

Chaney Jones shares sizzling photo set featuring brown thong

As Chaney Jones gets more attention due to her connection with Kanye West, her Instagram following appears to be growing. As of this report, the 24-year-old had over 441,000 followers.

On Saturday, Jones shared photos of herself posing in a warm location wearing only shades, boots, and a brown bikini set. In her first image, she’s kneeling on a sand or dirt roadway, showing off a view of her side hip, leg, and tattoos.

A second image shows a camera shot taken from behind Jones, giving a look at her thong bikini. She kept her face averted throughout the photoshoot but didn’t hesitate to bare some skin to her viewers.

In other images, Jones is seated on the planks of a boardwalk or deck area, showing her seriously curvy figure off to followers, old and new, who have discovered West’s romantic interest.

As of this writing, Jones’ photo set, which she captioned with “nudes,” has received over 93,000 Likes and 1,600 comments.

Chaney Jones admitted to BBL and opened up about her background

This past weekend, Jones gave her followers and new fans some more insight into who she is. That included an Instagram Story post in which she admitted to her Brazilian butt lift.

“I think I was 20 here. This was before my BBL. Same face, same nose lol I’ve never been in denial about surgery and to answer everyone’s question, yes I had a BBL but I’ve always been thick before surgery,” she wrote on an Instagram story slide showing off her posterior.

Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss /Instagram Story

In addition to the BBL post, Jones shared another very informative post about who she is to her Instagram story. While she is most well-known for being a model and dating Kanye West, Jones shared another Instagram story opening up about her career plans and background.

In her slide called “Some facts about me,” Jones mentions she’s from Dover, Delaware, and is European, French, German, West African, Nigerian, and Ghanian. Jones also says she’s getting a master’s degree in counseling and has maintained a 4.0 GPA.

She also touches upon surgery in her short list of facts, saying she’s never had surgery for her face.

Pic credit: @chaneyjonesssss/Instagram Story

West has been linked to Chaney Jones since early February when he was spotted with her at several events, including a listening party. Around that time, he was still attached to Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox, but they officially split up as of Valentine’s Day.

Jones was also backstage for Kanye’s big Donda 2 listening experience in Miami, while Kim Kardashian was in Milan, Italy.