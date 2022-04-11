Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s first kiss was in their SNL sketch but they’d talked months before

Kim Kardashian revealed that she met Pete Davidson before they shared their first kiss on Saturday Night Live. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared their first kiss during their skit for Saturday Night Live, but that wasn’t the first time they had ever met each other.

As Pete and Kim’s relationship grows more and more serious, more details are coming out into the light. Hulu’s The Kardashians premieres later this week, and fans can expect to learn a lot more about Kim and Pete’s relationship throughout the show’s first season.

Although Kim didn’t film with Pete, and he won’t be in the show, the comedian is mentioned at least once, even in the first episode.

Kim Kardashian reveals she met Pete Davidson before they were on SNL together

During the premiere of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she and Pete actually met at the Met Gala in September before her SNL appearance.

Kim had agreed to host and appear in the skit but was nervous because she wasn’t sure what to expect on a show like Saturday Night Live.

She said she “ran into Pete Davidson at the Met” and told him, “I am so scared. I don’t know what I signed up for.” Fortunately for Kim, Pete gave her some good advice. Pete asked Kim if she could read cue cards and then told her, “You’re good. You’re good.”

After their meeting in September, Kim went on to host SNL on October 9 and shared her first kiss with Pete while they were dressed as Jasmine and Aladdin. Adding sentiment to their skit together, Pete gifted Kim the costumes and the magic carpet from their skit for Valentine’s Day.

Pete’s ability to soothe Kim’s nerves about appearing on the show may have contributed to their relationship, and Pete hasn’t stopped supporting Kim since, either.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson make their first public appearance at The Kardashians premiere

Kim and Pete made their first public appearance together last week when they attended the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Pete walked with Kim into the event but stood back while she had photos taken and spoke to media sources.

Kim revealed that getting dressed up and taking photos wasn’t Pete’s thing, but he wanted to support her, so he was there to support her from the sidelines and let her enjoy her night and success.

Aside from supporting her from the sidelines at the premiere, Kim has said Pete has been a great support system for her while she went through her divorce from Kanye West and handled his negative reaction to her dating Pete.

Things have gotten more serious between the two as Kim has met Pete’s grandparents and Pete has met at least one of Kim’s children. Fans can expect to learn more about their relationship on the Kardashian family’s new reality show.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14, on Hulu.