Khloe Kardashian admits to a huge Photoshop fail after getting caught up in a lie 

Khloe Kardashian admits to photoshopping fail. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Khloe Kardashian admits to photoshop after a lie forced her to be honest.

The reality TV star has been the subject of photoshop accusations before.

Eagle-eyed fans have speculated that Khloe used photoshop on herself and her daughter True. Last year, Khloe infamously tried to have a picture of her scrubbed from the internet.

This year, Khloe celebrated True’s birthday with a trip to Disneyland. Khloe claimed it was True’s first time, but pictures of True at Disneyland appeared on social media last year.

Khloe confessed that speculation about her using photoshop on a picture of her daughter was true.

Khloe Kardashian admits to photoshopping a picture of her daughter True

A sleuthing fan confronted Khloe on social media about photoshopping a picture of her daughter True.

This week, Khloe celebrated her daughter True’s fourth birthday and claimed it was her first time at Disneyland. Khloe’s claim was problematic because True had allegedly visited Disneyland last fall.

Fans thought the picture looked strange, and Khloe’s confirmation that True had never been to Disneyland was a confirmation that the previous picture was photoshopped.

In the fall, Kim Kardashian posted pictures of her daughter Chicago with a distorted image of True. A TikTok video claimed that True’s head was superimposed on the head of Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

@maiachondrialmembrane if you’re wondering where i’ve been, ive been preparing content for the launch of my podcast @she/her/liar in the new year. follow for updates!!! ♬ original sound – maia

The fan retweeted the TikTok to Khloe and wrote, “the people have questions @KimKardashian @khloekardashian.”

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

Khloe responded to the fan and was sure to plug her new reality show. She said, “Welllppp I f***ed this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else Our show airs in a few days.”

Khloe has received photoshop accusations in the past, but she could not ignore this lie.

Khloe Kardashian tries to have pictures scrubbed from the internet

Last year, an unauthorized picture of Khloe ended up on the internet. The photo featured a natural-looking Khloe as she lounged by the pool in a bikini.

A representative for Khloe claimed that an assistant mistakenly posted the picture.

Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement, “The color-edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.”

Romulus continued, “Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Khloe posted a video to show that her body did not require photoshop.

She wrote in the caption, “PS Yes, I did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped.”

Time will tell if the photoshop drama is a topic of conversation on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians premieres on April 14th on Hulu.