Khloe Kardashian sizzles in a skintight gold dress ahead of The Kardashians premiere 

Khloe Kardashian rocks a gold, skintight dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/zz/gotpap/StarMaxWorldwide

Khloe Kardashian posted a gorgeous series of pictures in a gold, skintight dress with blonde, crimped hair.

The reality TV star shared the photos on her Instagram. The pictures had a special guest: her daughter True!

Khloe also posed with familiar faces, Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

The Kardashians are currently promoting their new Hulu series called The Kardashians. Khloe worked the red carpet of the premiere with True by her side.

The champagne silk gown was custom-made by Valdrin Sahiti. It hugged Khloe’s curves and featured a corset top. Khloe sported the typical long fingernails that were white to match her fit.

Her hair was crimped and featured a middle part as her hair cascaded down her back.

The comments section was full of praise and fire emojis for Khloe Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick stopped by to show some love, as did Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa. Vanessa wrote, “So cute!” along with two heart emojis. Scott simply wrote a red heart emoji and a fire emoji.

Pic credit: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe included some photos from the red carpet, where she rocked shades. Sunglasses on the red carpet seem to be a new trend the Kardashian-Jenner clan is trying to promote. Kendall and Kim showed up at the Oscars wearing gowns and shades.

Khloe took her daughter True on the red carpet; True matched her mom in a dress of the same color.

Khloe Kardashian says Tristan Thompson is not for her

After cheating on Khloe multiple times, the TV star shared that Tristan is not for her. She discussed social media and Tristan with Robin Roberts.

On social media, Khloe said, “I get it’s a business for so many people, but that can’t consume me. Because my real life really matters and what I go through in my real life is not what I go through on social media.”

As for Tristan, Khloe sang his praises, “I still think he’s a great guy and a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

Khloé Kardashian talks to Robin Roberts about dealing with social media l GMA

Khloe and Tristan share her daughter True.

In December, Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Khloe Kardashian revealed that Tristan Thompson’s baby mama drama will be a topic covered on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians premieres on April 14th on Hulu.