Khloe Kardashian goes live with unedited body post, shares statement regarding unauthorized photo controversy

Khloe Kardashian went live to show off her body and address controversy surrounding an unedited photograph. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Khloe Kardashian went live with an unedited body positivity post and shared a statement regarding a photo controversy that had social media divided.

The image in question showed Khloe’s face and body in a poolside shot. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked naturally beautiful in the snap that did not have the heavy editing and airbrushing that are mainstays of the clan’s social media photographs.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, said in a statement.

“Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down,” said the statement published by Page Six.

To prove her point that the unedited photo and her real body were one and the same, Khloe went topless on Instagram, her arms covering her breasts, and spoke about the body image.

She wore nude underwear to cover the lower half of her body, filming herself in a large bathroom mirror.

Khloe’s statement made a point

In the caption of the image, Khloe shared she “did a live to show you all this isn’t photoshopped.”

Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian were some of the first to respond.

Khloe Kardashian’s sister commented on her Instagram post. Pic credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

“Yes you beautiful, strong, healthy queen,” wrote Kendall.

Kim express her love for her sister.

Her message of body positivity continued via a slideshow

Khloe addressed the photograph, explaining that she was not ashamed of the image. However, she did want to speak directly to her fans, who may have misunderstood why she asked for it not to be shared.

“The photo that was posted this week is beautiful,” she explained.

“But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering, in bad lighting, or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get to this point, and then shares it to the world, you should have every right to ask for it not to be shared, regardless of who you are,” she wrote.

In another slide, she said, “I love a good filter, lighting, and edit here and there. The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen, and it’s exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E! Entertainment Television.