Khloe Kardashian’s unauthorized bikini photo: KUWTK family ‘working overtime’ to get unedited pic off internet

An unauthorized Khloe Kardashian bikini photo was leaked and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians family is working hard to get it removed from the internet.

The Kardashian family is known for their flawless photos, which many assume are edited and airbrushed to hide imperfections.

The recent photo of Khloe, however, is completely unedited and shows her without makeup on and wearing a string bikini. While many fans might be relieved to see a natural picture of her, the Kardashian family is threatening legal action to have the photo removed.

According to Page Six, Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer for KKW brands, made a statement and said, “The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,”

She added, “Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”

Fans react to Khloe Kardashian’s unedited bikini photo

While several of the pictures have been taken down due to legal threats, fans were quick to share their opinions about the situation on social media.

One fan praised the photo of Khloe and felt that she looked beautiful in her natural state despite the lack of airbrushing and editing.

Another fan felt that the photograph was flattering for the average person.

When her hairdresser mistook her for Khloe in the picture and said how great she looked, the fan was honored to be mistaken for the reality star. It made her sad that something she felt was so flattering to most people was being taken down so adamantly by Khloe and her family.

Other fans were frustrated that Khloe feels the need to edit her pictures at all. Many felt she looks more beautiful as she naturally is.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians are in their final season

Khloe Kardashian and her family have built an empire in the reality TV world.

Much of what they are known for are their appearances and fashion statements. While many assumed their photographs were edited to some degree, fans didn’t realize how much until the release of Khloe’s latest picture.

The Kardashian family has graced the reality TV world since their first season of KUWTK in 2006. They announced this past Fall that the current season, which premiered on March 18, would be their last.

While they may not be filming their show any longer, fans can continue to stay up to date with their lives through social media.

The Kardashian family has a strong presence through social media despite the seemingly photoshopped photographs they apparently share.

Khloe has yet to make an official statement regarding the bikini picture her family is desperately trying to have removed.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8/7c on E!