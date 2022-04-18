Kim Kardashian shares sexy blue bikini pictures, wishes Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday

Kim Kardashian wishes Kourtney Kardashian a happy birthday in a bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian shared swimsuit pictures with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and some kind words for her birthday.

The Kardashians star posted photos as she and Kourtney swam in the water. The reality stars took turns posing in the sultry shots, which featured sun, sand, and swimsuits.

Kourtney is the oldest Kardashian sister; she turned 43 years old today. The mother-of-three made headlines for her whirlwind romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Kourtney turned 43 today, and 43 has never looked so good!

Kim wore an electric blue two-piece swimsuit with boy shorts that showed off her tiny waist. Kourtney wore a one-piece of the same blue color and displayed her curvy hips.

The two reality stars struck various poses for the beach photoshoot as they basked underneath the sun and played in the sand.

Kim added a photo that offered a rear view of their famous derrieres as the two dived into the ocean.

Kim wrote a heartfelt caption and expressed content with Kourtney’s new happiness.

Kim also revealed an appreciation for Kourtney’s wisdom. She wrote, “Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you! Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands. They just aren’t on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!”

Kim’s comments section featured praise for the ladies’ bikini bodies and birthday wishes for Kourtney.

The Kardashians are under fire for Disneyland ride scandal

The Kardashians faced heat after a video of the clan showed them at Disneyland.

The Kardashians appeared at a ride at Disneyland and skipped the line to have the ride for themselves. The video shows the Kardashians on the teacup ride as a group of parkgoers waited anxiously.

TikTok user @shesbrewing posted the video, which drew ire from viewers.

Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney were visible in the video as they rode the teacups with their children. Most of the teacups were empty, which enraged viewers because the sisters cut the line and didn’t allow others to share.

The Kardashian clan currently appears on their new show, The Kardashians.

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.