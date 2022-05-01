Kylie Jenner gained 60 pounds during second pregnancy, reveals how much weight she’s lost 

Kylie Jenner reveals 60 pound pregnancy weight gain. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Kylie Jenner shared on Snapchat that she gained 60 pounds during her second pregnancy and that this is the second time she gained that amount. Luckily for Kylie, she was happy to report that she has lost most of the baby weight.

Before Kylie’s second pregnancy, she expressed a desire to get into fitness.

Now that Kylie can work out again, she has taken full advantage of her home gym. In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO lost two thirds of the weight she gained. In true KarJenner fashion, she has documented her journey on social media. Her pregnancy will also be featured on her new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner reveals how much weight she’s lost

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to provide fitness updates. Her snap featured the reality tv star on a treadmill with writing to describe her workout and weight loss.

Kylie said that she gained 60 pounds again during her second pregnancy, just like her first with Stormi. She also shared the exciting news that she lost 40 of those 60 pounds. Kylie and Travis gave birth to their second child, a son, in February.

Kylie attributes her weight loss to walking and pilates, which she said is the best combination. Kylie also revealed that patience was a key ingredient in postpartum weight loss.

Pic credit: @kyliessnapchat/Instagram

Kylie shared that her pregnancy with her second child was more difficult than her pregnancy with Stormi.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kylie struggles with postpartum depression second time around

Kylie has been candid about her pregnancy struggles. Specifically, she shared that her second pregnancy was more difficult than her first one.

Kylie shared some Instagram stories where she discussed her struggles, mental health, and lessons she learned. People caught Kylie’s Instagram updates and shared them with curious viewers.

She said of her second pregnancy, “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Kylie continued, “It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. And yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet — for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

She finished with some sage words, “Once I realized that… I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth.”

The Kardashians streams on Hulu.