The Kardashians: Kylie Jenner talks battle with postpartum after giving birth to her second child

Kylie Jenner talks battle with postpartum. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son Wolf Webster six weeks ago but The Kardashians star recently admitted that her postpartum recovery has been tough.

The mom-of-two has been keeping a low profile on social media since welcoming her baby boy into the world. However, lately, she’s been sharing a bit more with her fans and her latest confession is something that many moms can identify with.

Kylie revealed that her second time going through postpartum has been much harder than her first.

Kylie Jenner opens up about difficult postpartum after giving birth to son Wolf

The Kardashians star shared several posts on her Instagram Story and opened up about her tough time post-pregnancy.

She posted a boomerang while working out and captioned it, “6 weeks postpartum.”

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

PEOPLE translated the content of the other clips posted on Kylie’s Instagram where the reality TV personality shared a message for other “postpartum moms” and noted that “postpartum has not been easy.”

“This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter,” she admitted.

Kylie Jenner says it’s okay to not be okay

The Kardashians star and her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, already have a four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

However, Kylie admitted that after giving birth to her son Wolf, things have not been easy for her “mentally, physically, spiritually. It’s just crazy.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator continued to share her personal battle with postpartum and noted that while it might seem easy on the outside looking in, it’s not.

“Yeah, I didn’t just want to get back to life without saying that,” noted Kylie. “Because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the internet, and it might look a lot easier for other people, and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me.”

“It’s been hard and I just wanted to say that,” she added.

However, the 24-year-old reflected on her experience after giving birth for the second time and admitted that she was putting too much pressure on herself.

“It’s okay not to be okay,” said Kylie.

She continued, “Once I realized that… I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth.”

She also sent her love to other postpartum moms with a reminder, “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.’ Not even physically, just mentally, after birth.”

“So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!” she added.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.