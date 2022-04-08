Kylie Jenner rocks white outfit and glass purse during press day for The Kardashians 

Kylie Jenner rocks all-white ensemble for press day. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner continues on her press tour for The Kardashians and her newest Kylie Cosmetics line. Kylie, along with her sisters, is amid a press blitz for the release of their new show.

The mother-of-two wore an all-white ensemble and rocked a clear, glass purse containing Kylie Cosmetics for the photos.

The trend-setting social media mogul gave birth two months ago and is trying to find normalcy while balancing motherhood. Mom-of-two looks good on Kylie!

Kylie Jenner captured a modern and chic vibe in the latest pictures posted to her Instagram.

Her long brown hair was in loose waves, and her face featured Kylie Cosmetics. She sported a clear purse that displayed products from her new Kylie x Kendall collection.

Her pointy white heels had zippers which added to the edginess of the outfit.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The purse was from a collaboration by glassware brand Heven and Gigi Hadid favorite, Coperni.

Doja cat wore a similar purse to the Grammy Awards. The $2,700 handbag doubles as home decor and serves as a functional vase.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Her clear purse featured two pieces of Kylie Cosmetics on the interior.

She wrote in the caption, “KARDASHIANS press day our new show airs April 14th on HULU @kardashianshulu.”

The reality tv star sported a single silver key around her neck. She wore white gold rings on multiple fingers to match her all-white attire.

Kylie opens up about mental health and postpartum after Wolf’s birth

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son with Travis Scott earlier this year. But as it turns out, the second pregnancy was more difficult than the first.

The young mother has opened up about her struggles with postpartum the second time around.

Kylie communicated via her Instagram stories and said that it is okay not to be okay. Kylie’s statement attempts to remove the stigma from mental health struggles and postpartum depression.

Kylie continued, “Once I realized that… I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth.”

Although she physically looks fabulous, her mental health is even more crucial. Kylie and her pregnancy will be on The Kardashians.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.