Kylie Jenner and sister Kendall twin in barely there purple dresses showcasing flat abs, lots of cleavage

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner reveal fit bodies in purple dresses. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/HollywoodNewsWire

Kylie Jenner posted a behind-the-scenes photo from her latest business venture with big sister Kendall Jenner. She and her sister show off their fit body in barely-there lavender dresses, light makeup, and dark, straight hair.

Last month, Kendall posted a picture from the same shoot to announce her collaboration with Kylie.

The sisters show that the best promotion they can do for their brand is to pose themselves as models. The ladies flaunted their taut abs and fabulous cleavage in custom Haixi Ren.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner wear matching lavender dresses for a new project

Kylie Jenner shared some behind-the-scenes pictures ahead of her big Kylie Cosmetics launch. The pictures were part of a collaboration with model big sister Kendall Jenner.

The lavender dress revealed Kendall and Kylie’s taut abs and lean legs. Kendall wore purple rings that matched the dress. Kendall struck a funny pose, threw up two peace signs, and pursed her lips for the camera.

Kylie took a more sultry approach and looked serious as she held the phone and took the picture. The mother-of-two, who gave birth to a song in February, looked fantastic.

Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie wrote in the caption, “OUR COLLECTION LAUNCHES TODAY!!! at 3pm pst on KylieCosmetics.com i’m soo excited for you guys to get these beautiful new products @kyliecosmetics.”

The dresses were by designer Haixi Ren and featured rich textures, delicate colors, and unique cuts. Haixi Ren also shared the custom-dress look on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Promotions for the new collection involved purple flowers and light, springtime colors.

Kylie and Kendall collaborate for the Kylie Cosmetics Kendall collection

This is the second Kylie Cosmetics collaboration for Kendall and Kylie, who released one previously in 2020.

Kendall did her part and shared pictures of the final product on her Instagram. A fully made-up Kendall and Kylie pose in a purple, floral theme.

Kylie said about the first collection, “Kendall saw me working on my samples and wanted them a part of her collection so bad. So these three shades are Kendall’s perfect signature shades. If you feel like any of these shades won’t suit your skin, I have a whole range of all three of them coming out.”

The latest collection features the staples of Kylie Cosmetics with a twist of Kendall for inspiration. The Kylie Cosmetics Instagram gave fans a preview of what they can expect if they order today, including a palette with 18 eyeshades.