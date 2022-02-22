Kylie Jenner’s newborn son Wolf has a middle name and it’s a nod to dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner reveals son Wolf’s middle name. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, Wolf, just a few weeks ago, on February 2, 2022, on Groundhog Day. Kylie, and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, have decided to give Wolf something different than his sister, Stormi…a middle name.

What is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s son Wolf’s middle name?

Not only will Wolf have a middle name, unlike Stormi, but it will be a middle name that means something to his dad, Travis, whose name is actually Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Therefore, Kylie and Travis have named their son after his father, with the name Wolf Jacques Webster.

While four-year-old Stormi doesn’t have a middle name at all, for a reason unbeknownst to fans, Wolf will get to share a special moniker with his famous father.

Kylie and her family of Kardashians couldn’t get over how much Wolf looked like his four-year-old sister, Stormi when he was born, and they all were obsessed over the date on which he was born.

The fact that it was 2/2/22, which Kris Jenner reported: “has always been Kylie’s angel number.”

Travis Scott in the news

Travis has faced some heat in the KarJenner news lately, however, as he has been in the news for going out to party just shortly after Wolf was born, Meanwhile, Kylie was presumably home with Wolf and Stormi herself.

It was reported that not only was Travis out all night partying until the wee hours of the morning, but he was doing so with a look-alike Kim Kardashian named Chaney James.

According to reports, Travis had done the exact same thing after the couple’s first child, Stormi, was born, and he received resistance from viewers, fans, and critics alike.

Travis and Kylie’s on-again-off-again relationship and rumors

Kylie and Travis have had an on-again-off-again relationship for a while now, with actual break-ups, rumors of break-ups, and rumors of engagements. Back in November, fans speculated that Travis had proposed because they had spotted a ring on Kylie’s wedding ring finger.

However, after more research, it was clear (from Kylie’s Instagram post) that it wasn’t an engagement ring at all, but merely a matching ring to daughter, Stormi, that Travis had purchased for the mother-daughter duo.

Now that Kylie and Travis have two children together, fans wonder if they will start talking about marriage and really tie the knot. Some fans think that would be the logical next step, but others can’t believe Kylie has stayed with Travis because of his actions of partying and not seeming to step up in the fatherhood role.