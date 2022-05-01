All Kardashian women invited to Met Gala this year marking Kourtney, Khloe, and Travis Barker’s first time

All the Kardashian women expected to attend the Met Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

The Met Gala will be a family affair for The Kardashians this year as all the sisters along with mom Kris Jennifer have been invited to the fashionable event. This will mark the first time that Khloe and Kourtney will attend the gala hosted by Vogue editor, Anna Wintour.

Kim Kardashian’s first appearance at the event was back in 2013 when she was pregnant with North West. At the time, she attended the soiree as Kanye West’s plus one and got mocked on social media after she debuted her long floral gown, which many compared to an old-fashioned couch.

Nonetheless, Kim became a staple at the Met Gala and she will be there this year, this time with her boyfriend Pete Davidson by her side. However, the SKIMS creator will have to share the spotlight with her famous family-minus her brother Rob Kardashian.

All the Kardashian women have been invited to the Met Gala this year

The Kardashians are planning to take over the Met Gala when they hit the red carpet on May 2 for the event.

This year’s theme is Gilded Glamour and it will be interesting to see how the fashionable sisters will interpret the theme in their outfits.

It might be added pressure on Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian who have never attended the soiree. The Post shared that for the first time nearly all the Kardashians will be at Anna Wintour’s event as everyone except for Rob has been invited.

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner has been to the Met Gala several times and will be in attendance alongside her girls.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner will be front and center and so will Khloe Kardashian who has snagged an invite for the very first time.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are bringing dates to the Met Gala

It will be a couples affair for some of The Kardashians at the 26th Met Gala, which is only hours away.

Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker are sure to turn heads at the event just like they did at the GRAMMYs with their PDA-filled moments on the red carpet.

The hot and heavy couple will have to compete with Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson who have both attended in the past.

This will mark Kim and Pete’s first time as a couple at the Met Gala, as The Kardashians star often attended with her now-estranged husband Kanye West by her side.

However, it seems there won’t be any chance that Pete and Kanye will come face to face at the event. The rapper will reportedly not be in attendance this year–following a slew of threats made toward Kim’s new beau.

The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.