2023 Met Gala may have no Kardashians in attendance

The 2023 Met Gala may be a Kardashian-free event.

After inviting the entire famous family – Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and momager Kris along with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner – in 2022, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who personally approves every Met Gala attendee, is reportedly cleaning up the guest list.

This year’s iteration of the star-studded red carpet event will take place, per tradition, on the first Monday in May.

In tribute to the late design icon and Met Gala fixture Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019, the theme will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Neither Vogue nor the Met’s Costume Institute – which the gala’s $35,000-a-head ticket sales benefit – have weighed in to comment on this year’s guest list.

But sources close to the event recently told Page Six that invites to the 2023 Met Gala will be a tougher get – and that not a single Kardashian-Jenner may end up attending.

A milestone Met Gala 2022 for the Kardashian-Jenners

Last year marked a high point in the famous family’s Met Gala career, as all six Kardashian-Jenner women were invited to attend for the first time.

The night was extra special for Khloe and Kourtney, as it was both sisters’ Met Gala debut.

After years of missing out on an invite, the Good American co-founder walked the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a shimmering beaded gold gown perfectly befitting the night’s “gilded glamor” theme.

Meanwhile, Kourtney rocked a deconstructed Thom Browne ensemble to match the one worn by her husband, blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Though the Poosh founder later came under fire for admitting on the red carpet that she hadn’t “really thought about” the event’s gilded theme, her possible dress-code violation failed to put a damper on the glamorous evening.

Kim Kardashian is a veteran Met Gala pro

Kim, meanwhile, has been a Met Gala fixture since 2013, when she attended for the first time with then-husband Kanye West.

The reality star – then heavily pregnant with her daughter North – chose a floor-length, floral print Givenchy gown complete with matching built-in gloves for the special occasion.

Afterward, Kim and the dress were relentlessly mocked on social media, with many comparing the mogul to a grandma’s floral couch.

Years later, Kim opened up about the drama in an interview with People, telling the outlet that she “cried the whole way home” after seeing the cruel memes.

But the reality star has since become a seasoned Met Gala pro. In 2022, the SKIMS mogul infamously borrowed a bedazzled gown first worn in the ‘60s by Marilyn Monroe.

We can’t wait to see what Kim comes up with this year – if she’s invited.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.