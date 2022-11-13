The Kardashians: Reviewing Kim’s Met Gala looks

On The Kardashians, Kim reflected on nine years of Met Galas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Harris

Remember 2013? It was a time not so different from today, with Joe Biden in the White House, Taylor Swift on the charts, and Kim Kardashian getting roasted for her Met Gala ensemble.

That year, Kardashian – then heavily pregnant with daughter North – donned floor-length floral Givenchy, complete with matching built-in gloves, for her first-ever Met Gala.

Online, the dress was mocked relentlessly, with many comparing the mogul to a grandparental couch.

“I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire,” Kardashian told People years later. “I was crying the whole way home because I just couldn’t believe it.”

On Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kim revisited the look, reflecting on past Met Galas as she prepared for another. The episode went behind the scenes into her 2022 red carpet look.

Kardashian described this year’s outfit – the crystal-studded Jean Louis gown made famous in 1962 by Marilyn Monroe, for which the reality star lost 16 pounds in just a few weeks and underwent overnight hair-bleaching – as a work of “dedication.”

Though the gala’s official theme was “gilded glamour,” Kim stated that to her, the night was “all about… making s**t happen.”

Kim tries on Marilyn Monroe’s gown on The Kardashians. Pic credit: Hulu

Kim Kardashian reflects on past Met Gala looks

This isn’t the first time Kim has endured discomfort for the sake of a red-carpet look.

For the 2021 Met Gala, the star donned a much-talked-about Balenciaga get-up that covered her from head to toe, including a black mask over her face.

In February, Kardashian told Vogue that she had “fought against” the look: “I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?”

“But,” she continued, “Demna [Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director] and the team were like, This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask.”

Well, okay then!

Kim Kardashian looks back on nine years of Met Galas

On the 2016 red carpet, Kardashian wore gladiator-esque silver Balmain, a look she described to E! News as “bling-y, sexy robot.”

For the 2019 Met Gala, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” Kim donned custom Thierry Mugler and a now infamous “dripping wet” look.

Altogether, Kardashian has attended nine Met Galas.

“Nine years!” she remarked on The Kardashians. “That’s really crazy.”

Of her various dresses, the star reflected: “I couldn’t pee in half of them.”

The Kardashians airs on Thursdays on Hulu.