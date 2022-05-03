The Kardashians’ Met Gala outfits did not impress everyone

The Kardashians attended the Met Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F.Sadou/BirdieThompson/AdMedia/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Not everyone was impressed with the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s wardrobe choices at the Met Gala.

The 2022 Met Gala saw all of the Kardashians in attendance for fashion’s most prestigious night of the year.

This year, momager Kris Jenner and her fashion icon daughter Kim Kardashian were joined by Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and their younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. This was the first year that Khloe and Kourtney were invited to the event.

The Met Gala is every celebrities’ chance to bring their most fashion-forward ensembles out in full force. For 2022, the Met Gala celebrated opulence, excess, and fame as their themes.

The Kardashians show off their Met Gala looks

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up alongside her boyfriend Pete Davidson, wearing the same dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday Mr. President to John F. Kennedy. Kim shed 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into the iconic, form-fitting dress and dyed her hair platinum blonde to accentuate her look.

Kris Jenner brought her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble as her plus-one and opted for a flowy, one-shoulder yellow dress with classy white gloves and a white clutch.

The Jenner sisters sported nearly opposite looks for their return to the red carpet at the Met Gala. Kylie chose a white, flouncy bridal gown paired with a veil and a white trucker hat worn backward. Her sister Kendall, sporting bleached eyebrows, went with a black ensemble. Kendall paired a see-through sleeveless crop top with a flowy, black skirt.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also showed off their looks for their first-ever Met Gala. Khloe wore a form-fitting, gold, sequined dress accessorized with black silky gloves and a matching black shawl.

Kourtney went with a less glam approach for her outfit, pairing a white, button-down blouse with a skirt that mixed styles and materials.

Critics weren’t impressed with the Kardashians’ Met Gala wardrobe choices

In a post shared by E! News on Instagram, captioned, “Never go against the family,” fans and critics got a close look at the Kar-Jenners’ Met Gala looks and took to the comments, where many of them were unimpressed with their wardrobe choices.

“Worst dressed,” read one comment aimed at the Kardashians. Another felt that the family didn’t adhere to the event’s theme and commented, “Its really all over the place not on theme and not giving …”

“HOT MESS EXPRESS!!!” read another comment while one critic joked, “A moment of silence for Kendall’s eyebrows.”

Pic credit: @enews/Instagram

More comments piled in, with critics saying, “Their era is over,” and “Lmao!! talk about going downhill!”

It seems fashion mogul Kim Kardashian’s iconic gown stole the show and put a lot of pressure on her sisters to shine just as bright. Fashion, as they say, is subjective.

The Kardashians streams every Thursday on Hulu.