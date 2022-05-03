Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe gown

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Rod Lamkey/CNP/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian turned heads when she bleached her dark tresses to honor Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Kim appeared slimmer than just weeks before.

Kim’s weight loss was apparent at the 2022 White House Correspondents Association Annual Dinner, where she made her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson.

Kim confessed to Lala Anthony that she dropped 16 pounds in three weeks to fit into Marilyn’s dress; talk about committing to a role!

Kim had to dye her hair and drop some pounds to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress to the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim spoke with Lala Anthony, who interviewed for Vogue, on the red carpet. Kim displayed a knowledge of the dress that she wore. Kim gave Lala some historical information on the dress, which was worn by Marilyn in 1962. Marilyn wore the dress to perform her legendary “Happy Birthday Mr. President,” to her rumored lover, John F. Kennedy.

Kim said of the dress, “I tried it on, and it didn’t fit me.” She said that armed guards brought her the dress, and she spoke with them about her intentions.

She said she asked the dress handlers, “Give me like, three weeks,” presumably to lose weight.

Kim continued, “And I had to lose 16 pounds down today. It was such a challenge– it was like a role.”

Lala revealed that Kim was eating tomatoes, and Kim responded, “I don’t think they believe me.”

Kim Kardashian wears a Marilyn Monroe gown at the 2022 Met Gala

The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was Gilded Glamour, a display of the excess and elegance of the 19th century in America.

Kim dared as she stepped into the dress of legend Marilyn Monroe, and critics were torn. The Kardashians star shared photos on her social media, and critics made their opinions known.

She wrote in the caption, “I am so honored to be wearing the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning skintight gown adorned with more than 6,000 hand-sewn crystals by costumier Jean Louis.”

One commenter wrote, “Having a dress made like it would’ve been ICONIC. This is flat out disrespectful.”

Another critic wrote, “You are beautiful but the hair was a fail with the dress.”

However, it wasn’t all criticism. One person wrote, “You are stunning…. Just like Marilyn.”

Kim remains a polarizing figure.

The Kardashians streams every Thursday on Hulu.