Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband hits back at ecstasy wedding claim 

Kim Kardashian claimed she was high on ecstasy when she married her first husband, Damon Thomas, in Las Vegas, at age 19.

But the music producer is hitting back against the drug claims and citing his children as a reason.

Damon shared that Kim’s claims are damaging to him and his children. The producer noted that his children and Kim’s children go to the same school, along with Jessica Simpson’s kids.

Kim Kardashian’s first husband Damon Thomas, speaks out about her drug claims

Kim Kardashian and Damon Thomas married in 2000 in an impromptu Vegas ceremony.

Kim said in a later episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, “I got married on ecstasy.” She continued to list her bad decisions while on ecstasy, including the sex tape that made her famous.

She said, “I did ecstasy once, I got married. I did it again I made a sex tape. Like everything bad would happen.”

Damon spoke to Vlad TV and aired his grievances against his former wife.

According to Damon, those events don’t add up. He spoke to Vlad TV, as reported by The Sun. He said, “I don’t remember that at all.” He also shared that he filed for divorce in 2003, three years after the alleged ecstasy wedding.

Damon said, “You don’t stay married to somebody, or be with somebody, for four, five years, and it’s just based off you getting high on ecstasy, that doesn’t make sense at all.”

He continued to plead his case and discuss the unwilling involvement of his children and Kim’s children. He said, “I think it’s unfair to make those kinds of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know.”

Damon even revealed that the former lovers have kids that attend the same school!

He explained, “I have children; my kid goes to the same school her kid goes to, so imagine him when he has to deal with that at school.”

Kim Kardashian’s multiple marriages

Some people are unaware that Kim has been married multiple times. When she was just 19 years old, she married Damon Thomas, who was 29 years old.

Kim’s infamous 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries was her second marriage– a marriage the former NBA player tried to have annulled.

Some thought the third time would be a charm for Kim, who married Kanye West in a lavish Italian ceremony. But no such luck, as the two legally divorced this year in California, after much protest from Ye.

Now, Kim is hot and heavy with Pete Davidson, although his track record isn’t much better.