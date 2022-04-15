Jessica Simpson reveals that daughter Maxwell is best friends with North West 

Jessica Simpson says her eldest daughter is best friends with North West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Wire

Jessica Simpson’s eldest daughter has a fellow famous BFF.

So claims The Dukes of Hazzard actress, who says her daughter Maxwell is best friends with North West.

Jessica said that she and Kim lived in the same neighborhood, so their children had a chance to connect. Maxwell and North have some things in common; they are both the eldest children of very famous mothers.

Jessica and her husband, Eric Johnson, share three children, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. Kim and Kanye have North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Jessica’s latest revelations about Maxwell and North were an unexpected pairing that makes complete sense.

Jessica Simpson sang the praises of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West. She shared that Maxwell and North were neighbors and enjoyed each others’ company.

The singer opened up to Us Magazine about the relationship her daughter Maxwell and North have.

Jessica said, “One of Maxwell’s best friends is North.”

Jessica continued to rave about Kim’s daughter and said, “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.”

Jessica also revealed that her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, coached the girls’ basketball team.

Kim mentioned North’s basketball in an interview with Variety. Her comments got overshadowed by the assertion that nobody wanted to work.

Jessica expressed admiration for the Kardashians’ ability to stay on reality television. Jessica starred in Newlyweds with ex-husband Nick Lachey, who briefly dated Kim. Jessica said of the Kardashians, “I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time. I could only last three seasons [on Newlyweds], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same. … That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

Jessica Simpson shows off 100-pound weight loss

Jessica Simpson made headlines when she revealed that she lost 100 pounds. The former Newlyweds star tipped the scales at 240 pounds after she had her youngest daughter, Birdie.

Jessica also struggled with alcohol abuse which exacerbated her issues. She chose to quit drinking and start taking her health seriously.

With the assistance of famed trainer Harley Pasternak, Jessica introduced sustainable lifestyle changes to get back to her healthy weight.

Jessica began walking 6,000 steps a day before she upped the ante and walked 14,000 steps daily. Her trainer focused on working with different muscle groups each day of the week and allowed cheat days.

Jessica has maintained her weight loss and authored best-selling books about her experiences.