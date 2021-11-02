Jessica Simpson reveals unrecognizable throwback photo pre-sobriety

Jessica Simpson shares her battle with sobriety with a photo from four years ago. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Zumapress/@jessicasimpson/Instagram

Singer and actor Jessica Simpson celebrated her sobriety with a throwback photo showing how far she has come. In the shocking photo, Simpson looks unrecognizable.

Simpson shares three children with her husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson — they tied the knot in 2014.

Last year, Simpson released her memoir Open Book, a New York Times bestseller.

Refinery 29 reports that the I Wanna Love You Forever singer discussed her dependency on alcohol and prescription drugs in the book.

In addition, she spoke about her previous relationship with John Mayer, her marriage to Nick Lachey and how a record label boss pressured her to lose weight, and the subsequent body image issues.

Jessica Simpson shares throwback photo

Singer Jessica Simpson took to Instagram to reveal how her alcoholism affected her appearance. In the throwback photo, Simpson appears bloated.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” Simpson, 41, captioned the throwback photo of herself on Instagram.

The singer and former reality TV star, 41, described being exhausted with her alcoholism and desire to “break free.”

The 41-year-old revealed that it had been four years of sobriety since the photo was taken.

In addition, she discussed how her alcoholism was a coping mechanism for her mental health issues.

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”

Simpson appeared in reality TV show with former husband

In addition to her music career, Simpson famously starred in an MTV reality series with her first husband, Nick Lachey, lead singer of boyband 98 degrees.

The series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica began in 2003, a year after Simpson and Lachey married. The series ran for three seasons ended in 2005 – they filed for divorce a few months later.

In over ten years, Simpson has not released music and hasn’t appeared in any television or movie roles since 2018.

However, she frequently shares photos of her three children with her 5.6 million Instagram followers, recently sharing a photo from the Halloween festivities last weekend.