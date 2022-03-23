Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson celebrate daughter Birdie’s birthday with lavish party

Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson spared no expense for their littlest offspring, throwing a lavish party for daughter Birdie’s 3rd birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson spared no expense for their youngest offspring’s birthday recently.

The couple, who have been together for twelve years and married for nearly eight, threw an epic bash for their daughter, Birdie, who turned 3 this weekend.

Sharing multiple shots from the event to her Instagram page and story, Jessica rightfully boasted about Birdie and how well the entire party turned out.

Jessica and Eric threw an epic birthday party for their youngest daughter Birdie, complete with pastel balloon arcs

With an array of gorgeous, pastel-colored balloon arcs gracing the lawn and rows of Barbie-emblazoned tutus adorning a clothes rack, the birthday was nothing short of incredible.

Jessica captioned the post with a lengthy thank-you to all those who participated while gushing about the beauty of the entire party.

“Birdie’s dream house party was tutu cute! I can’t believe our girl is 3!” Jessica wrote as she tagged the balloon, floral, and event companies.

“Birdie is everyone’s favorite person, the magic she spreads feels like a bucket of glitter to anyone and everyone,” she continued in the post.

“Thank you to everyone that made her wishes come true before she even blew out her candles,” she concluded, adding, “Honestly, I wish everyone of you could hang out with Birdie for 5 minutes so you could belly laugh, listen to her stories because you cannot get a word in (you will be shushed), and feel the abundance of joy her spirit radiates… I am blessed to be her mother!”

Jessica fought hard for her sobriety

While the party hearkened to much happier times for Jessica, Eric, and their children, which also includes 9-year-old daughter Maxwell and 8-year-old son Ace along with Birdie, it wasn’t that long ago that Jessica was in a battle for her life.

After years of struggling with alcohol abuse, Jessica turned a corner four years ago when she realized it was time to take charge of her life and stop drinking.

Sharing a candid and emotional message to her Instagram page last year, Jessica posted a snap of the day she realized she needed to get sober.

In the photo, Jessica could be seen sitting in a pink jogger track suit, her makeup-free face looking nearly unrecognizable as her skin appeared to be bloated, colorless, and dull.

Jessica shared the candid shot with her fans while celebrating her fourth anniversary of sobriety, saying that she “knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity.”

She added that since becoming sober she has been able to tap into her emotions with more depth and raw feeling than she was before and that she was grateful for being “wildly honest and comfortably open.”