Kim Kardashian is ‘head over heels’ for Pete Davidson — excited for their romance to unfold on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian gushed about Pete Davidson, revealed she’s “excited” for fans to see their relationship develop on The Kardashians. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Over the past year, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, started filming her family’s new Hulu series, hosted Saturday Night Live, and began a serious relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Kim has had a great time with Pete so far and loves the way he supports her in her own endeavors. Kim confessed that she didn’t film with Pete for Season 1 of the new reality series, and although it doesn’t look like he’ll make an appearance, he won’t be entirely absent.

Only three episodes of The Kardashians have aired so far, and there hasn’t been any word of Pete, but Kim is excited for the series to progress and see how her relationship with Pete “unfolds.”

Kim Kardashian is ‘so happy’ with Pete Davidson

A source close to Kim and the family revealed that Pete and Kim have a strong relationship, telling ET, “Kim is head over heels for Pete. They are in a great place in their relationship and she is so happy. Her family loves him too.”

The source said that Kim is “really excited” for fans to keep watching The Kardashians and learn more about how her relationship with Pete began and “unfolds.”

The source added, “A lot of the origin of their relationship is going to come out. She’s looking forward to fans learning about how they got together and how their chemistry started. Things happened organically between them and they’re both really glad they have each other.”

While fans wait to see more of their relationship throughout the new reality series, Kim has started posting more photos of her and Pete as their relationship progresses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pete has made good with her family, and it’s been over six months since the two started seeing each other, so it must be safe for Kim to share her new man more publicly than before.

Pete Davidson proves he’s serious about Kim Kardashian

While Kanye West was busy trying to publicize the details of his divorce from Kim earlier this year, Pete was proving to the rest of her family that he’s in this for the long haul.

The Saturday Night Live comedian went out of his way to get to know Kim’s family better “in his own subtle ways,” a source revealed. Pete is determined to be himself around her family and let them know who he is, bringing everyone closer in the process.

The source adds that Pete wants to make sure that everyone knows that their relationship is serious and not just a casual fling.

Pete has made a variety of moves to grow closer with the Kar-Jenner family, including giving Khloe flowers for Valentine’s Day and celebrating his birthday with Kim and her mom Kris.

The family seems to love Pete and has made him feel at home throughout the relationship.

The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.