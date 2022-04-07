Kim Kardashian dragged after revealing favorite kid in this resurfaced KUWTK clip 

Kim Kardashian reveals favorite child in KUWTK clip. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram



Kim Kardashian is receiving criticism on social media for revealing she has a favorite child. The resurfaced clip features parents Kim and Kanye West talking in a confessional on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kim begins to describe having a favorite child, and Kanye interjects. He says it is not appropriate for a parent to declare they have a favorite.

The reality TV star seems to disagree, perhaps because her mother Kris notoriously favored Kim. The clip had social media commenters on Kanye’s side.

Kim Kardashian dragged for saying she has a favorite

A clip of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on Keeping Up With The Kardashians has resurfaced. Kim and Ye appear in the video, where the reality TV star says that her son Saint is one of her favorite human beings.

Kanye West protests Kim’s statement and suggests it is harmful for a parent to select a favorite. He says he doesn’t think it is “good” for a parent to say they have a favorite.

Kim seems unphased by Ye’s comment, and says that she was the favorite of her mother Kris Jenner for “a good decade.”

The commenters agreed that Kim’s upbringing and designation as Kris’ favorite likely caused her to think that the behavior was acceptable.

One commenter writes, “And she doesn’t see what’s wrong with it, which is the worst part.”

Pic credit: r/KUWTK/Reddit

Another replied, “Nothing wrong with it to her cause she was the favorite. To her, this reality felt good, she just never stopped to think how Khloe felt about it.”

A third person chimed in, “Stopping to consider someone outside of herself? Kim could never.”

Kim has not publicly responded to criticism of choosing a favorite child.

Kim Kardashian is honest with her children about Kanye’s behavior

Kim Kardashian’s latest critiques come as her interview about her parenting choices went public.

Kim told Robin Roberts that she is honest with her two oldest children about Kanye West’s behavior.

Kim said, “The younger ones don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on.”

Kim and Kanye have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with rapper Kanye West. Her two oldest children are North, 8, and Saint, 6.

Kim continued to state the importance of communication and said, “You want to take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard. But I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating.”

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.