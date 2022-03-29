Kim Kardashian rocks skintight blue gown with boots and sunglasses at Oscars after-party

Kim Kardashian was a vision in blue for the 2022 Oscar after-parties. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian wowed onlookers at this year’s Oscars after-party with her latest look.

Once again, Kim proved that she can pull off any look, even without showing any skin.

Kim Kardashian rocks neon blue Balenciaga dress for Oscars after-party

The fashion mogul and reality TV star opted for a neon blue Balenciaga dress with matching gloves, paired with pointy-toed black booties.

Kim, who recently modeled in a campaign for Balenciaga, added silver sunglasses and dangle earrings to complete her look. She wore her hair in a high, sleek ponytail with a middle part.

Kim shared her Oscars after-party look on her Instagram in a post she captioned, “OSCARS 2022.”

The 41-year-old mom of four shared several slides in her post, showing off her look at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California.

Two of Kim’s pics showed off the back of her dress, which exposed most of her back with two large cut-outs.

In her Instagram Stories, Kim showed off a close-up photo from the evening as she posed on the blue carpet. In a second Stories slide, Kim showed off the SKIMS she wore underneath her dress for the evening.

Kim wore SKIMS and sported a manicure under her gloves

“Under my Oscar dress @skims,” Kim wrote, along with a link to the shapewear.

If Kim’s fans were wondering what her nails looked like underneath her gloves, her manicurist/nail artist confirmed that she did, indeed, get a manicure despite having her hands covered all night.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Truong, known as Kim Kim Nails on Instagram, shared a post including several up-close shots of Kim’s gloves on Sunday evening.

“🧤💅🏼 Best believe these nails are perfectly manicured under these gorgeous @balenciaga blue gloves for @kimkardashian,” Kim’s manicurist captioned the post.

Of course, Kim’s friends and followers had plenty to say about her stunning look.

Kim’s friends and family gush over her ‘stunning’ look

Kim’s mom and manager, Kris Jenner, told her daughter, “STUNNING just SPECTACULAR!!!! 💙💙”

Kim’s younger sister Khloe was so impressed with her look that she commented twice. Her first comment read, “A vision!!!!!!!!!” followed by her second, which read, “Insane!!!”

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Model Ashley Graham stopped by the comments to write, “WOWWWWW.”

Resale site Kardashian Kloset commented with a slew of blue heart and target emojis while Kim’s longtime friend and TV personality La La Anthony commented, “S t u n n i n g 😍😍😍that color. Wow.”

Although Kim recently went public with her relationship with Pete Davidson, she showed up solo to the event.

The Kardashians premieres on Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.