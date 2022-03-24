Kim Kardashian posts a girls night picture with Khloe and you have to see their squad

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian share fun girls night pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kim Kardashian shared a girls night with a few of her famous best friends and her sister Khloe. The picture featured Kardashian employees and Instagram influencers as they posed for the camera.

Khloe’s BFF Malika joined the squad, and so did Kim’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd. Kim’s publicist and friend Tracy Romulus also appeared in the picture. Former WAGs stars and Instagram Influencers Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro also posed in the picture.

The girls were dressed up to the nines and wore glamorous makeup, heels, and outfits.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with words of praise and support.

Kim Kardashian shares a girls’ night picture, and her squad is full of familiar faces

Kim and Khloe threw up peace signs for the camera in new pictures posted to their Instagram pages.

Kim wore a metallic bikini top and leather pants; Khloe wore an electric blue dress with a sheer cutout and pursed her lips. Khloe’s best friend Malika leaned against the reality star in the picture.

Kim posted the gorgeous shot on her Instagram page, and Khloe shared the same photo on hers.

Kim tagged her shapewear line SKIMs and all the girls in the photo.

She wrote for the caption, “Girls nights are good for the soul!”

One of the girls who appeared in the picture, Olivia, wrote of the night, “One for the books!!”

Kim’s friend Lala showed love and wrote, “Baddies,” and some heart-eyed emojis.

Khloe shared additional candids from the fun night, which featured her taking a tequila shot.

Kim and Khloe leaned on each other during their breakups

Before the premiere of their new series The Kardashians, reports claimed that Khloe and Kim leaned on each other during their breakups. Although Kim has moved on to Pete Davidson, the two garnered support from one another immediately after splitting with their partners.

Kim Kardashian recently split from Kanye West after four children and nearly ten years as a couple. Ye has gone on social media rants against the reality TV star and made numerous accusations.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian was in an on-again-off-again relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Thompson cheated again on Khloe, which resulted in a child born in December.

A source revealed to People, “Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It’s a very special relationship to them.”

The new Kardashians series is sure to include a ton of break-up drama.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14th on Hulu.