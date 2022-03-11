The Kardashians: Kim and Khloe Kardashian leaned on each other during drama with their exes

The Kardashian sisters lean on each other during hard times, and lately, Kim and Khloe have been each other’s pillars of strength. Pic credit: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The Kardashians; a name synonymous with drama, especially when it comes to love and dating. Since Keeping Up with the Kardashians ended in 2021, things behind the scenes have been anything but calm and serene.

Amid all the ongoing relationship drama, Kim and Khloe have apparently been leaning on each other for support.

Kim and Khloe have been dealing with break ups and divorce

Kim has been dealing with an incredibly rocky divorce from Kanye West (do we have to call him Ye now?), all while enjoying a new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

The other Kardashian sibling, Khloe, has been embroiled in an on-again, off-again relationship with baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Currently, the pair are off despite getting back together at the beginning of 2020.

In January, Tristan confirmed he was the father of Maralee Nichols’s baby, who was conceived while he was dating Khloe.

He posted a statement to his Instagram stories, apologizing to Khloe, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.”

Kim and Khloe have been supporting each other amid relationship drama

Kim and Khloe have allegedly been supporting each other in only the way sisters can, acting as pillars of strength during difficult times. A source told People, “Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other.”

They claimed the Kardashian sisters are leaning on each other, and have a close relationship, saying, “Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It’s a very special relationship to them.”

They think Kim is hoping Khloe will start dating in order to find happiness, saying, “Kim is encouraging Khloé to date. Kim says her relationship with Pete helps her see past all the Kanye drama. Kim wants Khloé to be happy as well.”

Khloe is focusing on herself and her own happiness this year

Not only is Khloe leaning on Kim, but she is said to be working on herself this year and wishes to remain single for the moment. Another source told PEOPLE that Khloe wants to “focus on her own happiness.”

With the premiere of The Kardashians coming up on Hulu, we’re likely to get an inside look at what has gone down behind the headlines with regards to Khloe’s drama with Tristan, and Kim’s ongoing divorce.

FIRST LOOK at The Kardashians on Hulu

Watch this video on YouTube

According to a recent Variety interview, we won’t see every bit of her relationship with Pete Davidson, but Kim says viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She claimed she’s “definitely open to talking, and “will definitely explain it.”

The Kardashians will premiere on April 14 on Hulu.