Maralee Nichols finally reveals the name of her son with Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols has revealed the name of her son with Tristan Thompson.

The revelation came after Nichols recently accused Thompson of being an absent father.

Nichols gave birth to their son in December 2021.

Nichols revealed the name of her son in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday.

The statement read, “Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.’”

It continued, “I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

“Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth,” the statement noted.

Tristan Thompson was accused of being an absent father

Hollywood Life reported that Tristan Thompson has not met his son or offered any financial support.

A representative for Nichols said, “Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

In early December, text messages were allegedly obtained from Thompson, in which he stated that he won’t support his child with Nichols.

The message reads, “You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong.”

The message continued, “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

The text messages have not been confirmed to be from Thompson.

Tristan Thompson apologized to Khloe Kardashian after paternity test

Thompson initially denied that he was the father of Nichol’s child.

Then, a paternity test confirmed that he was indeed the father.

Tristan posted the news on his Instagram Stories and included an apology to Kardashian, as the paternity results indicate that he was cheating on Kardashian while they were together.