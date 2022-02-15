Kanye West takes accountability for sharing screen shots, harassing Kim Kardashian

Kanye West posts about accountability and perceived harassment of Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Kanye West appears to have learned a lesson.

In a new Instagram post, the rapper seems much more subdued than in prior interactions, opting not to use all caps-lock.

Ye expressed a desire to work on his communication skills and be a good leader.

This post comes after Kanye sent dozens of roses to the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star’s home and asked fans not to hurt the reality star’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Kanye West takes accountability for ‘harassing’ Kim Kardashian

In an apparent change of heart, Donda rapper Kanye West took accountability for his behavior toward Kim Kardashian.

A new post on the rapper’s Instagram features Kanye on a stage full of smoke that resembles clouds. In the distance, behind the smoke, viewers can see fans and camera flashes. The image is from last year’s Free Larry Hoover event.

The post used punctuation and is not all capitalized, a departure from previous posts. Kanye’s caption began with the realization that caps-locks gave the impression of screaming, writing, “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication.”

Ye continued with gratitude for the support of fans, “I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me.”

Kanye addressed the screenshots featuring conversations with longtime wife, Kim Kardashian. Ye wrote, “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.”

Pic credit: @kanyewest/Instagram

Fans are showing support for Ye’s change of attitude. One fan wrote, “We support you Kanye.”

What’s going on with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had a very public week in the press.

Ye has expressed disdain for Kardashian’s new relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson, threatening to beat the comedian up in a new song. He became increasingly agitated and posted pictures of Kim on a romantic date with Pete, wearing the Balenciaga coat that the rapper had gifted her.

Kanye had a change of heart, posting a screenshot from the 2001 movie Baby Baby. The caption read, “UPON MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF.”

Kanye West was dating actress Julia Fox until his rants allegedly led to their breakup this week.