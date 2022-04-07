Kim Kardashian says she’s being honest with her kids about Kanye West’s behavior 

Kim Kardashian is honest with her kids about their father Kanye West. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson



Kim Kardashian is opening up about how she deals with her ex, Kanye West, and his behavior.

The reality TV star is currently promoting her latest reality tv show, The Kardashians, and revealing details of her personal life.

She appeared on ABC News’ Kardashians special with her mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney and Khloé. The four women did what they did best, spill tea to drum up publicity for their newest venture.

Kim told Robin Roberts that her oldest children know about Kanye’s behavior.

Kim Kardashian is being honest with her kids about their dad Kanye West’s behavior

Kim Kardashian was candid about her parenting choices in a new interview. The SKIMs CEO expressed an openness with her older children as the saga with Kanye continues.

Kanye has used social media to criticize Kim and her new relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. Ye also filmed a suggestive music video that alluded to harming Pete.

The mother-of-four revealed to ABC News correspondent Robin Roberts “The younger ones don’t understand as much, but as far as with my two older ones, they know what’s going on.”

Kim shares daughter North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with rapper Kanye West. Her two oldest children are North, 8, and Saint, 6.

Kim said she tries to remain diplomatic but explains it can be difficult. She said, “You want to take the high road, and sometimes it’s hard. But I think that, at the end of the day, everyone has their own way of communicating.”

Kim indicated that she is a proponent of Kanye speaking his truth, she said, “I’ve always been, like, a champion of him speaking his truth, and I would always want that.”

Kim seemed hopeful about her family and said, “At the end of the day, I just want my kids to be happy and healthy and think the world of their dad, and they do.”

Kim Kardashian receives backlash after declaring no one wants to work

Kim Kardashian made headlines in March when an interview with Variety went public.

Kim complained that people lacked motivation and said, “Get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

When asked about her fame and fortune playing a factor she said, “Who gives a f**k. We focus on the positive. We work our a**es off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

Kim later said the comments were taken out of context.

The Kardashians premieres Thursday, April 14 on Hulu.