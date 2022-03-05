Kanye West says divorce ‘feels like suffocating’ in new poem after Kim Kardashian declared legally single

Kanye continues to struggle as his divorce from Kim looms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency/admedia

Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, says divorce “feels like suffocating” in a new poem after Kim Kardashian was declared legally single in their latest divorce development.

It’s been a drama-filled few months for the rapper. Since Kim started dating comedian Pete Davidson, Kanye has been using social media to rant and make threats.

Amid his various Instagram posts, many of which have been deleted, Kanye has been keeping busy with the release of Donda 2. Kanye’s also been spending time with Kim look-a-like, Chaney Jones following his split from Julia Fox.

Kanye West says divorce ‘feels like suffocating’

Instead of writing a song about how he’s feeling amid his divorce from Kim, Kanye went a different route and penned a poem titled Divorce. Each line compares what divorce feels like to other awful events that are or can be happening in someone’s life.

“Divorce feels like full blown Covid. Divorce feels like your doctor don’t know s**t . Divorce feels like your walking on glass. Divorce feels like you’re running through a glass wall. Divorce feels like you’re being bullied in a class hall. Divorce feels like you’re getting beat up at the mall. Divorce feels like your hand was burned on the stove,” read part of the poem.

After comparing divorce to awful situations, Kanye got more candid with his feelings by making the correlation between divorce and other recent events in his life.

“Divorce feels like your soul was dragged on social media. Divorce feels like grandma never got over the cold. Divorce feels like the first play of the super bowl and your ankle rolls. Divorce feels like your kids were snatched from your control,” he wrote.

Kanye also compared divorce to being shot in slow traffic, heavy breathing, and suffocating. There are two verses or sides to the poem Kanye shared.

Divorce ends with a few confusing lines about the late and great Michael Jackson.

“Michael Jackson said it best, You’re a vegetable, You’re a vegetable, You’re the real Cosby, Not a Huxtable,” the poem ended.

Kanye pens poem after Kim Kardashian is declared legally single

The poem by Kanye West comes days after the courts declared Kim legally single. Despite Kanye’s petition to stop Kim’s request, the courts sided with her.

After Kim was granted her wish to be single legally, she showed off her new status by changing her social media accounts. Kim dropped the West name from her Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook accounts and went back to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye’s poem further reveals how the rapper is taking the divorce proceedings.

