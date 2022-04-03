Kanye West’s media rep denies claim he’s ‘going away to get help,’ takes dig at the Kardashians

Kanye West was reportedly told he would not be invited to perform at the Grammys. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kanye West has denied the report claiming that he is seeking help following the fallout of his attack on Trevor Noah and his social media feud with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Ye continues his social media silence as many speculate whether he will attend the Grammys this week after being banned from performing.

Earlier this week, a “source close to the Kardashians” shared with Page Six that West told ex-wife Kim he is “going away to get help.”

The source claims Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or statements in an effort to seek help for his children.

Kanye West’s media rep Jason Lee denies Kanye is seeking help

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, the new Head of Media and Partnerships for West, said the report on Ye is false.

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily. Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim,” Lee said in a statement to Yahoo, continuing:

“He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent.”

Lee told the publication that the story about the reported conversation with Kim is “simply untrue.”

“If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved, it’s simply false,” Lee concluded.

Kanye is silent on social media amid backlash

Kanye has deleted all of his Instagram posts and remained silent after being banned from the platform for 24 hours after racially insulting comedian Trevor Noah.

Ye attacked Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson for many months and accused his ex-wife of not letting him see his children.

Many observers felt Kanye’s social media rants on Kim equated to harassment, and a petition to remove the rapper from Coachella emerged.

Despite campaigning to win back Kim for several months before their divorce was finalized, Kanye has been in a string of relationships.

In November, the Jesus Walks rapper was linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria and the following month, he had a whirlwind romance with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

He is currently linked to Kim Kardashian look-a-like Chaney Jones.