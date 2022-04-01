Kanye West reveals to Kim Kardashian he’s ‘going away to get help’

Kanye West revealed to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian that he would be seeking help and leaving her and Pete Davidson alone. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kim Kardashian first filed to divorce Kanye West in February 2021 and was finally declared legally single in March, but it hasn’t been easy getting there.

Kanye West began the year dating Julia Fox and quickly went into a downward spiral of talking about Kim Kardashian and her new man, Pete Davidson, on social media.

During Super Bowl weekend, Kanye began his first stream of posts against Pete Davidson, who he referred to as “Skete.”

Throughout this time period, Kanye has repeatedly gone after Pete, made it look like Kim was keeping him from his kids, and attempted various stunts at trying to win Kim back as his wife.

However, Kardashian sources revealed that Kanye has finally agreed to stop harassing Kim and Pete and end his cyberbullying tactics. The rapper also told his ex-wife that he’s “going away to get help.”

Kanye West says he’s ‘going away to get help’ following social media ban

According to Page Six, Kanye decided it was better for the sake of his kids to live privately and seek help. Kanye has made this move after recently facing an Instagram ban for cyberbullying and using racial slurs against stars such as Trevor Noah.

Kanye’s actions have also resulted in him being banned from performing at the Grammys.

A source revealed, “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

At this time, it’s not clear if Kanye is going into a treatment facility or not. He has previously been staying in Los Angeles to be close to his kids.

Right now, he is “committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is [focused] on raising their beautiful children.”

Following Kanye’s many disses at Pete and even claiming that Kim was keeping him from their kids (which she quickly denied), many people have suggested that the musician seek treatment to live a happier life.

One such person was Pete Davidson himself.

Leaked messages show Pete Davidson offering to help Kanye West with his mental health

Earlier this year, Pete’s friend Dave Sirus leaked text messages between Pete and Kanye following social media drama.

The first message appears to be said with a hint of humor, where Pete opens with, “Yo it’s Skete,” before asking Kanye to calm down and saying Kim “is literally the best mother I’ve ever met.” He then tells Kanye that he won’t let him “treat us this way anymore” and told him to grow up.

As the conversation continued, Pete offered to meet up with Kanye privately, which Kanye denied, only advising Pete that he could come to his Sunday Service.

Pete didn’t want to meet publicly, but did open up about his feelings toward Kanye. Pete told the rapper, “It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily,” and advised that “What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you.”

After a while, Kanye appeared to stop responding, but Pete continued and offered his help. Pete said, “Let me help you man. I struggle with mental stuff too It’s not an easy journey. You don’t have to feel this way anymore. There’s no shame in having a little help. You’ll be so happy and at peace.”

While it’s not been revealed whether or not Kanye actually went to Pete for help, the text messages reveal that there was an open offer for Kanye to reach out to the SNL star if he wanted.

