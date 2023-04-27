Kim Kardashian breaks down while discussing Pete Davidson breakup, opens up on Kanye West divorce in new trailer for The Kardashians Season 3

The drama is heating up as The Kardashians Season 3 approaches, and while the reality show promises some tension and drama as always, there’s more emotion this time as well.

Since Season 2 was filmed and released, Kim Kardashian has dealt with drama with her ex-husband Kanye West and went through a breakup with comedian Pete Davidson.

Though the reality star and comedian split amicably, it’s clear that it was still an emotional time for Kim.

That said, all of the Kar-Jenner sisters have been making moves personally and professionally through the last several months, including filming.

Naturally, as a superstar socialite, life moves fast, and Kim knows that as she tells the cameras in the official Season 3 trailer, “Things change really quickly.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

From nasty divorces to amicable breakups and more, Kim definitely knows just how fast life can turn upside down.

Kim Kardashian gets emotional while discussing split from Pete Davidson

Sisters stick together, and that’s exactly what we see from Khloe and Kim while Khloe checks in on her big sister after her breakup.

However, things don’t seem to be going smoothly for Kim, who admits, “I’m not OK. I’m having such a hard day today,” before shedding tears.

Khloe comforts her sister in her time of need, just as we’ve seen Kim comfort Khloe in the past while dealing with her own relationship drama.

However, the unfortunate split from Pete isn’t the only thing that’s keeping Kim’s emotions on high.

Kim Kardashian discusses Kanye West’s actions and the ‘insane narrative’

Not only did Kim have to deal with breaking up with her younger boo, but ex Kanye West didn’t make things easier over the past year as he continued to make claims that Kim wasn’t allowed him to see his kids, bullying Pete for his mental health journey, and even made antisemitic comments that got him banned from social media.

Though he isn’t directly mentioned by name, younger sister Kendall notes, “I don’t know how Kim handles everything with her ex-husband.”

Her struggles with Kanye aren’t lost on herself either, as Kim admits later, “We have made up the most insane narrative. We stay silent through all the lies for my kids.”

Of course, the trailer only gives us sneak peeks and glimpses of what’s to come to reel us in and keep us hooked, so fans will get to see the family’s reactions to events from last year and possibly learn some new insight.

Fans will have to wait for the Season 3 premiere to see just how all this drama plays out.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Hulu. Season 3 premiers on Thursday, May 25.