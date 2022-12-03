Kanye West is once again suspended from Twitter

After being reinstated by Elon Musk, Kanye has managed to get suspended on Twitter yet again. Pic credit: © mageCollect.com/Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures

Less than two months after his Twitter account was reinstated, Kanye West’s account is once again suspended. Elon Musk suspended the account early on Friday morning.

Elon said that Kanye violated the platform’s rules prohibiting incitement to violence. On Thursday evening, Kanye tweeted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

Elon acquired Twitter in late October for $44 billion, and right before Elon’s takeover, Kanye was reinstated after being banned previously for antisemitic rhetoric. Elon also recently reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump.

Elon is a self-proclaimed free-speech absolutist. However, Kanye apparently took that freedom too far once again.

In a response to a Twitter user who asked Elon to “fix Kanye, please,” Elon wrote, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

Prior to the suspension, Kanye had over 31 million followers on the platform. It is not clear how long the account will be suspended.

Kanye West praised Hitler on Alex Jones’ show

Kanye went on the Alex Jones show and praised Hitler, shocking even the show’s host. After Alex told Kanye that he didn’t deserve to be called “Hitler” or a “Nazi” or be demonized, a fully masked Kanye replied, “I like Hitler.” He continued, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis.” Alex laughed before saying, “Well, I have to disagree with that.”

Kanye went on to say, “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

The initial purpose of the interview was to discuss Kanye’s visit to Mar-a-Lago, with former President Trump and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Nick was also present during the interview with Alex, and even smiled while Kanye went on a rant about religion, while pulling out a bottle of Yahoo chocolate drink.

Kanye West wants to be the President of The United States

Kanye announced in November, on Twitter, that he will be running for President in the 2024 election. In a video, he had a white ball of dots, swirling around, with the words “YE 24” printed next to it. He captioned the video “YE 24” also.

Kanye also announced on Twitter, that while in Mar-a-Lago, he asked former President Trump to be his vice president. He stated that the former President screamed at him and said that he was going to lose the election.

Kanye did unsuccessfully run for President in the 2020 election. He only appeared on 12 state ballots and received less than 60,000 votes total.