Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appear at Lakers game as relationship rumors continue

Multiple stars were in the house for the Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Golden State Warriors, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Andy Garcia, and Jack Nicholson.

Nicholson was making yet another public appearance, his third at a Lakers game during these NBA Playoffs, which has lessened concerns that the actor had become “reclusive” and was only staying at his mansion lately.

The Kardashian-Jenners were also represented, with Kim Kardashian seen courtside at another game as well as her half-sister Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny.

Their appearance at the game arrives as speculation continues about their relationship, initially sparked when they were seen leaving the same Los Angeles restaurant in February.

They haven’t made it official on social media that they’re dating, but various appearances together have furthered the speculation.

Earlier this month, sources indicated the couple might be getting more serious as they’ve continued hanging out with one another and each other’s friends.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appear courtside at Lakers game

Model Kendall Jenner, 27, and 29-year-old recording artist Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) rocked coordinating outfits for their recent outing to watch LeBron James and the Lakers take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The reality TV star donned a white crop top with a snakeskin-print skirt and matching knee-high boots, while her rumored beau matched somewhat with his white button-up shirt and snake-print boots.

Along with those items, the singer wore a black leather jacket, jeans, dark shades, and a black baseball cap backward on his head.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny keep it cute at the Lakers game. Pic credit: Spidey/Backgrid

The Friday evening game was a hot ticket, with many in attendance to see the reigning champs eliminated from the 2023 NBA Playoffs by the home team.

Kendall didn’t share any photos of herself with Bad Bunny on her IG Story but showed off a few from the game, including one of her boots and purse with the Lakers hardwood.

Kendall Jenner shares photo from Los Angeles Lakers playoff game. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

In another, she and popular fashion photographer Renell Medrano flashed the middle finger in their selfie, possibly at someone else. Kendall is among the stars that Medrano has photographed.

Their photo appeared on the IG Story of Taco, a member of the hip-hop collective Odd Future, which also features Grammy-winning artist Tyler, the Creator.

Fashion photographer Renell Medrano with Kendall Jenner at Lakers game. Pic credit: @yungtaco/Instagram

The 32-year-old rapper, real name Tyler Gregory Okonma, also reportedly attended the game, paying a visit to LeBron and teammate Anthony Davis’ postgame press conference.

Tyler previously trolled the Lakers, making his appearance surprising, as he’s previously admitted he doesn’t know much about basketball, per Clutch Points.

Bad Bunny also shared an Instagram carousel post of selfies from the game (below), leaving Kendall out of the picture for now. As of this writing, it’s the only post on his IG page and tallied over a million likes.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s dating may be getting more serious

The rumors that Kendall and Bad Bunny might be dating arrived several months ago, as they were spotted leaving the restaurant Wally’s in Beverly Hills. They weren’t seen leaving together, but rumor had it they were on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Kendall had previously been dating NBA star, Devin Booker. As Monsters and Critics reported, Booker unfollowed his ex after she was seen getting cozy with Bad Bunny in February.

Earlier this month, a source told People that Kendall and Bad Bunny were “getting more serious” with their dating.

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy,” the source said, adding, “He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

People’s insider also indicated that the reality TV star and recording artist “spend almost every day together now” after they got off to “a slow start.”

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now,” the insider told People. “Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

Ahead of them attending the Lakers’ Game 6 victory on Friday, they’d been seen together at Coachella, where Bad Bunny performed back-to-back nights. In addition, the rumored couple went to New York City for the Met Gala earlier this month in New York City.