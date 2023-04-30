Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny head to NYC ahead of Met Gala

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have taken their love to the East Coast.

The reality star and the musician have dominated headlines since whispers of their romance first arose in February.

During the past month, the two fueled dating rumors with a public outing at Coachella, where Bad Bunny was a headlining artist.

The love affair continued even after the festival concluded.

Last Wednesday, the couple attended a Tyler, the Creator concert at the El Rey Theatre. The two looked comfortable and cozy in sweats, exiting the venue and hopping in a white Bugatti Chiron with Bad Bunny behind the wheel.

And now, the rumored couple have taken their romance across the country, heading to New York City before the 2023 Met Gala. Kendall has been a fixture at the Met Gala since her sister, Kim Kardashian, finally snagged an invite.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny take New York

Paparazzi caught Kendall and Bad Bunny at Carbone in Manhattan. For those out of the loop, Carbone is a fine-dining restaurant where celebrities go to see and be seen.

Kendall looked chic in a sheer top paired with a brown leather miniskirt and matching knee-high boots.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was casual in a head-to-toe black ensemble with a pop of color from his yellow jacket.

Carbone wasn’t the only stop on the rumored lovers’ itinerary.

According to Page Six, Kendall and Bad Bunny hit up Pergola Bar afterward, a trendy hookah bar near Penn Station.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s previous relationships

The romance is a big deal because it’s Kendall’s first public relationship since she split with her longtime boyfriend, NBA player Devin Booker, in October 2022.

Kendall and Devin were on-again, off-again for the better part of two years.

As for Bad Bunny, he had reportedly been with Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017. The two quietly broke up in late 2022, around the same time Kendall and Devin called it quits.

A well-connected individual told PEOPLE how the couple met, reportedly going on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

The source revealed, “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

As the source continued, Bad Bunny differed from Kendall’s type, and she liked that aspect of the singer.

The source added, “She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

Eyes will be peeled during the Met Gala to see if another Kendall and Bad Bunny sighting occurs.