Kylie Jenner knows a thing or two about creating a viral social media post, and as she demonstrated — lighting is key.

The mother of two took to her Instagram account yesterday to take advantage of the sunshine while striking a pose.

In true Kardashian-Jenner style, the reality television star was sure to promote one of the family brands.

For Kylie’s latest Instagram post, shared with her 386 million followers on the platform, the Kylie Skin founder showed her modeling skills as the sun shined down upon her.

Kylie gave her sister Kendall Jenner a run for her money as she worked her angles by the pool for the social media photoshoot.

Although the images appeared on Kylie’s IG, they easily could have graced the pages of Sports Illustrated, like sister Kim Kardashian. Kylie received a staggering 3.9 million likes in less than 24 hours, although that number will likely grow.

Kylie Jenner rocks Good American bikini

Kylie started the three-part carousel from the side of a lounge chair. The entrepreneur was bare-faced, sporting a natural glow and youthful energy. Her brunette locks fell effortlessly past her shoulders as she tilted her head slightly. The metallic Good American bikini contrasted against Kylie’s bronzed skin, causing the garment to pop.

In subsequent images, Kylie angled her body differently.

As for the bikini, it was part of the Good American Good Swim line.

Kylie Jenner is soaking up the sun during the best hour. Pic credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

But fans looking to purchase the exact bikini will have to wait. Perhaps due to the Kylie Jenner effect, the gold garments quickly sold out.

Fans aren’t completely out of luck, however. The Ruched Halter Bikini Top is available on the Good American site in the colors purple and black for $49. As for the bottoms, the Ruched String Bikini bottoms are available in purple, silver, and black, also for $49.

It seems the Kardashian-Jenner household might have some competition in the swimwear domain. In February, Kim announced the return of SKIMS Swim — another body-positive swimsuit line.

While Khloe’s Good American focus has been denim, SKIMS’s expertise has been shapewear.

Kim Kardashian announces the return of SKIMS Swim

Kim was the model for her latest SKIMS Swim launch, drumming up publicity for her brand expansion.

The Harmony Korine-directed campaign for SKIMS Swim included extraterrestrial life at a palatial Calabasas estate for a unique theme that garnered attention.

As Kim revealed in subsequent posts, the SKIMS Swim collection features 25 designs, and this year, the company added sarongs into the mix.

Individual SKIMS Swim pieces range from $36 to $94.

As for Khloe and Kim, the two sisters seem closer than ever, showing that business isn’t always personal.

The Kardashians Season 3 premieres on Thursday, May 25, on Hulu. Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Hulu.