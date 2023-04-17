Kendall Jenner spotted getting close to Bad Bunny at Coachella amid romance rumors

Kendall Jenner was seen getting up close and personal with rapper and rumored boyfriend, Bad Bunny at Coachella this weekend.

The pair have been rumored to be dating since February this year, after Kendall’s split with Devin Booker in October 2022.

Bad Bunny wore an oversized white shirt and a checkered scarf tied around the lower half of his face as he leaned in to whisper something in Kendall’s awaiting ear.

The model looked super casual, wearing a simple white tank top and dark jeans, a far cry from some of the wild Coachella outfits of the past.

Bad Bunny is the headline act for the Friday night of the six-day music festival, held over two weekends, and will return next week for its second round.

He is also the first solo Latino artist to headline the show, along with the girl group, Blackpink, who are the first K-pop headliners.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny get close at the Coachella Music Festival. Pic credit: Roger / BACKGRID

Bad Bunny suffers technical mishap during Coachella performance

Kendall seemed to enjoy Bad Bunny’s performance and posted an Instagram Story showing a close-up of his face on the big screen as she snapped a photo from the crowd.

However, the rapper had a bit of a blunder during his joint performance with Post Malone.

In an awkward moment for the crowd, the sound failed, and neither could be heard singing, only strums from Post Malone’s guitar could be made out, and the pair had to abandon the song.

Bad Bunny on the big screen during his Coachella performance. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

However, in a joint Instagram post, the duo shared an acoustic version of the song they were meant to play.

Bad Bunny explained in the caption that they had recorded a previous rehearsal and wanted to share. He wrote, “since last night due to technical problems we could not perform this part as we wanted, here’s a little of when we practiced it before the show… 💕✨ We enjoyed it anyway.”

Kendall Jenner takes 818 Tequila to Coachella

While Kendall may have attended Coachella to see her rumored beau, she also made sure to get her tequila brand, 818, a spot at Revolve Festival, which runs at the same time as the music festival each year.

As the Creative Director of partner retailer, Fwrd, it probably wasn’t too difficult to secure her tequila brand as a sponsor for the event.

Planes with 818 banners attached at Revolve Festival. Pic credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall even captured the moment planes flew over the desert with 818 banners attached that read “Skip the burn. Taste the smooth” and “Tequila would taste good right now.”

The 818 truck served up some delicious tequila-based cocktails for revelers to enjoy, including margaritas and Palomas.