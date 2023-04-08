Kendall Jenner is booked and busy.

Since rising to fame as a reality star with her family, Kendall has remained in the spotlight and morphed into a successful fashion model.

With previous campaigns, including work for Calvin Klein and Jimmy Choo, she became the creative director for the brand FWRD in 2021.

For FWRD’s latest Instagram upload, Kendall is wearing clothing from her collab.

“Shed your bottoms for the take-notice trend that welcomes underwear worn as outerwear & tights worn as pants,” they wrote, adding the hashtags #KendallsEdit and #KJxFWRD.

In eight hours, FWRD’s post racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 255 comments, proving popular with their 801,000 followers.

Kendall Jenner slayed an all-black outfit

In an Instagram share of two black-and-white images, Kendall stunned in a black blazer with panties of the same color.

She opted for no trousers but did wear long white socks that went well above the knee area. To complete her ensemble, Kendall rocked a pair of heels.

The 27-year-old styled her long brunette hair down with a middle part and accessorized herself with earrings.

In the first slide, Kendall was captured from the thighs up while outdoors. Snapped in front of an exotic backdrop of plants, she posed with her left arm resting across her jacket and her legs parted.

Kendall looked at the camera lens with a soft expression, making everything look effortless.

She was photographed from head to toe in the same location for the next frame. However, the photographer took the image from behind a huge window, making the pic look artistic.

Kendall gazed up with a mouth-open expression, pushing her left leg forward and crossing both arms.

In the tags, FWRD credited photographer Yulia Gorbachenko.

Kendall Jenner’s simple beauty regime

Regarding her day-to-day beauty routine, Kendall admits that hers is “lazy” and “simple.”

During a chat with Byrdie, she stated, “I wouldn’t say I’m that daring. But I’ve always been super OCD about washing my face—and that’s even before I started modeling.”

Kendall continued, “But it’s definitely enhanced now because I wear so much makeup all the time. I wash my face at least two or three times a day.”

She insisted that out of all her sisters, she is the most natural and that her older siblings, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian, have given her advice throughout the years, resulting in her taking skincare more seriously.