Devin Booker unfollowed Kendall Jenner after she was spotted getting cozy with Bad Bunny

Devin Booker has made a statement regarding where he stands with his ex-Kendall Jenner amid rumors she’s embarking on a new romance.

The NBA star and The Kardashians star ended their on-again/off-again relationship last fall.

Now Devin has unfollowed Kendall on social media, proving he’s no longer keeping up with the supermodel.

Eagle-eyed social media sleuths took to Reddit to start a thread titled “Devin Booker unfollowed Kendall” after noticing that Devin no longer followed Kendall on Instagram.

“Guess the ‘we still friends’ act was good as long as none of them started seeing someone new too publicly,” one Reddit user wrote to kick off the thread.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But one user noticed that Kendall soon followed suit, and the reality TV star had just unfollowed him too.

If that wasn’t enough, it seems that according to one Reddit user, Devin also unfollowed Kendall’s bestie, Hailey Bieber.

The comment referred to Devin being “in his feelings.” This may have to do with Kendall being spotted with Bad Bunny recently.

Pic credit: @Oth1994/whatcanbeagoodname/Reddit

Kendall Jenner gets cozy with rapper Bad Bunny

A couple of weeks ago, TMZ broke the news that the supermodel and the musician were spotted leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills. They were not photographed together, though.

Kendall was first to leave the restaurant out the front door, while Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasi, left soon after via the back. According to the outlet, Kendall and Bad Bunny were on a double date enjoying dinner with Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber.

Entertainment Tonight reported a source claimed that “Kendall and Bad Bunny are attracted to each other and definitely have a flirty vibe. It is still new, but they’re enjoying each other’s company and like each other.”

It seems that Justin and Hailey are also good friends with Bad Bunny.

One Reddit user claimed that the date did exactly what Kendall wanted it to.

Pic credit: @assinthesandiego/Reddit

Is Devin Booker dating anyone new after Kendall Jenner?

The same Reddit thread had one user calling out Devin for his actions, claiming the basketball player has been linked to several women since his split from Kendall. One of those women was named model Jamilla Strand.

Pic credit: @Oth1994/Redtit

A quick glance at her Instagram page reveals very little, other than that she’s a beautiful model.

If Devin has his eye on anyone, the athlete’s keeping it under wraps, which should not be a surprise. Kendall and Devin tended to keep their relationship private.

Kendall Jenner appears to be moving on from Devin Booker after their latest split, and he made a bold statement by unfollowing her on social media.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.