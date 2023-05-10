Jack Nicholson makes rare appearance at Lakers playoff game

Jack Nicholson made a rare public appearance this past week as he attended the NBA playoffs in Los Angeles to support his longtime team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

The award-winning actor was one of the many stars at Game 4 as LeBron James and his squad battled Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Monsters and Critics reported earlier on Tuesday that reality TV star Kim Kardashian was at the game and showed support for her sister Khloe’s ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

In addition to Kim K and Nicholson, other celebs at Crypto.com Arena included actor Chris Pratt and Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Nicholson’s appearance had many people talking since the actor has recently been away from the public spotlight, prompting concerns about the actor’s well-being.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, the star of films such as The Shining, As Good As It Gets, and The Departed looked to be in good spirits as he cheered on his favorite basketball team.

Jack Nicholson attends Los Angeles Lakers playoff game

On Monday evening, Nicholson was on hand to watch the Lakers pick up a Game 4 win, 104-101 over the reigning champion Warriors. That gave Los Angeles a 3-1 series lead, putting them one victory away from the Western Conference Finals.

The 86-year-old actor, dressed in a black collared shirt and blazer, sat with his son, Caleb James Goddard, also dressed primarily in black. On Nicholson’s other side was record and film producer Lou Adler.

Jack Nicholson watches the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 of the NBA’s 2023 Western Conference Semifinals. Pic credit: BACKGRID

According to People, Nicholson’s appearance on Monday night was his second at a Lakers game in the past three weeks. He previously showed up for the team’s first-round Game 6 against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 28.

Per ESPN, that late April appearance was the first time Nicholson had been seen at a Lakers game since October 2021, though.

Concerns had mounted about Nicholson ‘living like a recluse’

Based on People’s report, Nicholson’s previous Lakers outing in April saw him greeted by famous friends, including Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David, who also had a courtside seat.

In addition, King James stopped by to shake hands with the award-winning actor and chatted with him.

LeBron James and Jack Nicholson embrace before Lakers-Grizzlies 🙏🏽pic.twitter.com/QW9EY2mwus — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2023

A video tribute also played on the arena’s Jumbotron, showing some of Nicholson’s most famous roles, including his 1989 appearance as The Joker in Batman and classic role as Jack Torrance in 1980’s The Shining.

While Nicholson has appeared in many films dating back to 1958’s The Crybaby Killer, his most recent appearance in a movie was 2010’s How Do You Know, which also starred Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson, and Paul Rudd.

The actor’s recent appearances at the Lakers games come several months after Radar Online reported concerns about the “reclusive” Nicholson.

Based on the outlet’s report, Nicholson’s friends feared the actor might die alone, similar to his friend Marlon Brando.

“Brando died a virtual recluse after leading such a colorful life, and Jack’s friends are drawing the comparisons,” sources said, adding that it seemed the actor didn’t “want to face reality anymore.”

At the time of the report, the sources indicated that Nicholson was spending most of his time in his lavish 3,300-square-foot Beverly Mansion, which he’d purchased from Brando in 2005.

“He’s made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he’d come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he’s OK,” an insider told Radar Online.

Based on his recent appearances at the Lakers games, Nicholson appears to be doing well as he continues to show love and support for his favorite team.