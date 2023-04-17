Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite for son’s music career launch

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunited to show support for one of their two children over the weekend.

Reese and Ryan starred in the movie Cruel Intention together, later tying the knot and welcoming Ava Phillippe in 1999 and Deacon Phillippe in 2003.

The parents divorced in 2008 but have remained supportive co-parents.

Last summer, when Deacon graduated from high school, Reese and Ryan teamed up to throw a graduation party for their son.

As Deacon’s music career launches, Reese and Ryan reunited to put on a united front for their son.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The reunion between Reese and Ryan was also noteworthy because it came on the heels of the star’s divorce announcement from Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe support son Deacon’s music career

Proud father Ryan Phillippe shared photos on his Instagram from the special night. A group, including Ava and Reese, celebrated the young talent.

Deacon’s new musical effort, A New Earth, marks the culmination of his recording efforts, which have been a passion.

As Ryan showed in the carousel, the crowd was all smiles while celebrating Deacon. Reese was a vision, posing with her children and ex-husband, as the group had fun and showed love.

In his caption, Ryan shouted out the team of sponsors who made the night possible. He also hyped up his son’s musical endeavor.

He wrote, “Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of ‘A New Earth’ by @deaconphillippe !! Thank you so much to everyone who attended and to our sponsors: @drinkmamitas @tequilaavion & @soliscatequila.”

Ryan also included a hashtag with an acronym “AOTY” which stands for “album of the year.” It was clear the proud father was pleased with his son’s endeavor.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announce separation

As Monsters and Critics reported, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth announced the end of their relationship in March. The news came after 11 years of marriage for the former lovers.

The two released a joint statement only days before they were to celebrate their 12th anniversary.

The statement began, “We have some personal news to share. It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

In the now-deleted social media post, the two praised one another and committed to raising their son, Tennessee.

The statement continued, saying the two “have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”